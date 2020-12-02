Pompeii eruption: remains of two men found from 79 AD

By Luthien Evans | News Editor

The remains of two men dating from the volcanic eruption of Pompeii from nearly 2000 years ago, have been discovered. The officials at the archaeological site have stated that one of the men is likely to have been a slave, with the other suggested to be a man of high status.

The officials furthered their comments stating that the wealthy man was between 30 and 40 years old. The high-class claim is due to ‘traces of a warm woollen cloak’ being found beneath his neck.

The other man, presumably a slave of the wealthy man, was said to be aged between 18 and 23 years old. They used a crushed vertebrae as a way to identify that he did manual labour, presumably as a slave. From the impressions that the bodies have made in the solid ash, casts were formed.

The officials at the site stated that the cause of death was ‘thermal shock’, which was also demonstrated by ‘their clenched feet and hands’.

The discovery came after an excavation of a large villa located on the outskirts of the city. Work is continuing at the archaeological site, but tourists have been barred for Covid-19 measures.

What happened at Pompeii?

The town of Pompeii was located around five miles away from Mount Vesuvius. Many of Rome’s rich citizens flocked to Pompeii filling elegant houses and villas. The town was filled with small factories, shops, taverns and brothels. Marketplaces were great social spaces, and a 20,000-seat arena was available. In 79 AD. 12,000 people were living in Pompeii.

In 79 AD. Mount Vesuvius erupted and buried the ancient city of Pompeii under a thick blanket of volcanic ash. Two thousand people died and the city was left abandoned until 1748. Many archaeologists have previously made discoveries in the area.