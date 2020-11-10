Poverty in Wales likely to worsen with COVID economic fallout, report finds

A UK charity that focuses on helping people in poverty has warned that more people in Wales risk losing their jobs and being unable to afford living costs due to the economic fallout of coronavirus.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation claim that 700,000 people in Wales are currently living in poverty owing to a combination of low-paying jobs, unaffordable housing and a lack of childcare. Almost a quarter of the population was under the poverty line before the coronavirus crisis even began, a problem some believe has been exacerbated by the UK Government’s commitment to austerity and encouraging individual responsibility.

78% of low-paid workers in sectors such as food, beverage and accommodation have been furloughed, suggesting their jobs are at risk of being cut. Since the start of the year, the number of people in Wales claiming universal credit from the government has more than doubled.

In an effort to relieve living costs for new parents the Welsh Government has made 30 hours of childcare free for those who work at least 16 hours a week on the minimum wage.

The report criticised the government though for allowing rent increases to outpace the rate of inflation, an unavoidable living cost that can make a large dent into the finances of people grappling with poverty.

The charity behind the report has pleaded with the Welsh Government to focus their economic strategy on protecting and creating jobs in the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus recession, including mid-Wales and the Valleys.

Click here to read the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s report on Welsh poverty.