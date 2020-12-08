Pregnant mother’s stress levels affects foetus development

A study done at Edinburgh University shows link between cortisol levels in the pregnant mother to the development of the baby’s brain.

By Mili Jayadeep | Science Editor

A new study conducted by a research team at the University of Edinburgh highlights the impact a pregnant mother’s stress levels has on the developing baby. The researchers have found a link between the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol to the development of the baby’s brain and affecting its growth. Cortisol is a hormone produced by the body as part of its natural stress response. The findings published in the journal eLife shows the hormone’s effect on the baby’s amygdala, which is responsible for emotional and social development.

As a result of this study, doctors agree that particular importance should be given to the mental health of pregnant mothers as well as their physical health. Previous research has not been as reliable as it relied on qualitative data such as that from questionnaires. This study is not only reliable but is also the first one that uses objective methodology to reach these conclusions.

The study collected hair samples from 78 pregnant women to measure the cortisol levels in the previous three months. The scientists also performed brain scans using MRI on the babies to note some interesting observations. They found a relationship between structural differences in the amygdala and observed changes in the network in the brains of the babies whose mothers had increased levels of cortisol. It is also possible that there may also be a link to long-term emotional problems in children whose mothers experienced a significant amount of stress during pregnancy.

Professor James Boardman, the Director of the Jennifer Brown Research Laboratory at the MRC Centre for Reproductive Health at the University of Edinburgh says,

“Our findings are a call to action to detect and support pregnant women who need extra help during pregnancy as this could be an effective way of promoting healthy brain development in their babies.”

Studies like these are important to highlight the importance of mental health during pregnancy. Knowledge about how the maternal environment can affect the growing baby can help pregnant women and health professionals support the needs of the mother and baby during such a crucial developmental stage.

Professor Rebecca Reynolds who is a co-lead researcher and Personal Chair of Metabolic Medicine at the University of Edinburgh says,

“Thankfully, psychological treatments are very successful at helping mothers and children and we hope that our findings could guide therapies in future to help spot those who might be most in need of support.”

