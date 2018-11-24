Prisoners give new life to bikes

By Mutaskim Hasnath

The Bernardo’s Cymru charity shop has been chosen to sell bikes refurbished by prisoner. They are acquiring new skills as part of their rehabilitation in the ‘Recycle Your Cycle’ scheme.

The profits raised by the charity, support Bernando’s services for vulnerable children, young people and families.

In a statement, a charity spokesperson said: “It looks like it’s going to be a great success after the store sold five bikes in the first three days”.

Bethany Picton, manager of the North Road store added: “If the first three days are anything to go by the bikes are going to sell really well”

The bikes refurbished by prisoners are firstly recovered by the police. They are found abandoned on University campuses and from trade-ins from Evans cycle shops. They are then refurbished to an almost-new condition and sold to customers for bargain prices.

CEO of Recycle Your Cycle, Mark Abrahams, hopes the increased demand for bicycles will enable the scheme to “open more workshops both within the prison service to help prisoner rehabilitation and outside of prisons to help disadvantages groups learn a useful skill”.

The scheme’s workshops are currently located in other HMPs including Nottingham, Liverpool and Wandsworth and since it began, in 2015, has successfully sold and refurbished over 5500 bikes. It has raised £160,000 for charities across the UK, such as The Bernado’s Cymru.

The North Road store is opposite the Maindy Centre, where the Maindy Flyers meet and Geraint Thomas MBE first trained as a professional racing cyclist, adding great sentiment to the cause and its potential.