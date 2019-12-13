Quick Recap: Conservative Party wins 2019 General Election

by Lowri Pitcher

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party wins a majority in the House of Commons in the UK’s third general election in five years.

UK-wide results in full:

Conservative Party: 365 (+47)

Labour Party: 203 (-59)

SNP: 48 (+13)

Liberal Democrats: 11 (-1)

DUP: 8 (-2)

Sinn Fein: 7 (no change)

Plaid Cymru: 4 (no change)

SDLP: 2 (+2)

Alliance: 1 (+1)

Green Party: 1 (no change)

Speaker: 1

362 seats are needed to win a majority in the House of Commons, meaning that the Conservative Party will now come into power with a majority government. This marks the party’s biggest victory since 1987, which saw Margaret Thatcher return to Number 10 for the third time.

‘Winners’ of the night

With the Conservative Party winning a majority in the Commons after forming a Liberal-Democrat coalition in 2010, briefly winning a majority in 2015 and then losing a majority in 2017, the Conservative party is undoubtedly the big winners of this election.

The Scottish National Party were also successful last night by increasing their number of seats to 48, up 13 seats from the 2017 General Election. The party took 7 seats from the Conservative Party and 6 seats from the Labour Party.

‘Losers’ of the night

Without a doubt, the Labour Party was the biggest loser of the night, losing a total of 59 seats, ending the night with a total of 203 seats (down from 262 during the 2017 General Election).

Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn retained his seat as an MP for Islington North with a majority of 26,188. However, he announced: “I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign…I will discuss with our party to ensure that there is a process of reflection of this result and on policies the party will take going forward.”

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats also had a disappointing result, with her losing her seat of Dunbartonshire East to the SNP by 149 votes. According to the party’s rulebook, the leader must be an MP which means that a leadership contest will be held in the new year. For now, Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will be acting co-leaders for the party.

Nigel Dodds, Westminster leader for the DUP before this election also lost his seat of North Belfast to Sinn Féin.

It is also worth mentioning that the Brexit Party failed to gain a single seat in the Commons, as did the Independent Group for Change

What does this mean for Brexit?

Given that each conservative candidate pledged their support for Boris Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement before standing in the election, in addition to Johnson’s 38 seat majority, it should theoretically be possible for the party to pass a Brexit deal through the Commons.

The Withdrawal Bill will have to be introduced to Parliament which could be brought done next week and voted upon before Christmas. It will take some time to pass the legislation through the House of Commons and House of Lords, however, it could be done before the current deadline of January 31. This would mean that the UK leaves the EU and commences a two-year transition period in early February 2020.