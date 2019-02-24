Ramsey joins Gareth Bale in top-10 most paid footballers

By George Willoughby

The ongoing saga regarding Aaron Ramsey’s footballing future came to an end after he put pen-to-paper and signed a new deal with Italian giants Juventus.

Ramsey, who has spent the last 11-years of his career at Arsenal, decided to end his stay at the Emirates and play his football under the highly touted Massimiliano Allegri.

The transfer didn’t come without its scrutiny, as even despite Aaron Ramsey’s talent, fitness concerns have always plagued his progression into convincing the footballing community of his ability.

His 2013/14 season at Arsenal was arguably his best, recording 10 goals and nine assists in just 23 appearances. He hasn’t quite been able to replicate the same form since, mainly because of recurring injuries and an Arsenal team that had to deal with Arsene Wenger’s inevitable departure.

Under the management of new man Unai Emery, we have seen glimpses of Aaron Ramsey showcasing as to why he is deserving of his new lucrative deal. He has had the license to play as a box-to-box midfielder, a role in which he is comfortable and very dangerous for opposition defences.

With the confirmation of the deal, the Welshmen joins fellow countrymen Gareth Bale in the world’s top-10 most paid footballers. The 28-year old will earn a total of £400,000 a week before tax, ranking him ninth, one place above French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Breaking down the numbers in Ramsey’s contract, he will earn £57,142 per day, which equates to £4,761 per hour (Source: WalesOnline)

Ramsey is now a part of an elite group, which is made even sweeter as he joins sixth most paid footballer, and Welshmen Gareth Bale. Bale currently earns £350,000 per week after tax after he extended his deal at Real Madrid until 2022.

It really is astonishing just how much these two players are earning, but regardless of their respective wages, from a Wales footballing perspective, it must be good to see two players making a name for themselves on the global stage.

However, contracts of such magnitude don’t come without the added pressure to perform. This is what we’re currently seeing with Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean is drastically underperforming, made worse by the fact he is the Premier Leagues highest earner.

The same will apply to Aaron Ramsey. He will be well aware of the fact that being offered such a wage requires repayment, and performances on the pitch will certainly make inroads in winning over the Juventus faithful.