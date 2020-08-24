Reflecting on the pandemic

By Tirion Davies | Editor-in-Chief

The year 2020 is not at all how any of us believed it might be. We celebrated into the early hours of January 1 with a blind optimism of what was to come.

Amongst the many disastrous events 2020 has already presented us with, the most unprecedented is without a doubt a global pandemic. Since the announcement made by Cardiff University Vice-Chancellor Colin Riordan on March 16, Cardiff University students have moved to online learning.

Additionally, since March 23, following an announcement by the UK Government and devolved governments, the United Kingdom has been in lockdown.

This period in lockdown has been a time of reflection for many. Unable to leave their homes for months, the world has had to re-evaluate what they hold most valuable.

NHS workers have long-since been the unsung heroes of Britain, but the fight against COVID-19 has shown Britain just how valuable the system is.

The NHS has seen a desperate strain over the past few months, with an abundance of new patients with COVID-19 being admitted every day. Although the NHS has been in the middle of constant debate in previous years regarding its privatisation, there’s no doubt the nation has seen first-hand its importance during this time.

Welsh international rugby player Jamie Roberts even put his medical degree to use during the pandemic, offering his help to hospitals badly hit by the influx of patients. Many have followed in his stead, as people across the UK offered a helping hand as volunteers for the NHS in its time of need.

Restaurants and many companies in the hospitality sector across Cardiff affected by the pandemic, have also come together to show their support for NHS workers over the past few months.

Waterloo Tea in Cardiff started a gofundme page in March to raise money to supply food to the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, so that they would have access to nutritious food, aimed to fuel them during long shifts. The petition has since raised over £75,000, which goes towards supplies for preparing meals.

The Health Charity distributes food once it’s delivered to Waterloo Tea from various kitchens across Cardiff, including Michelin-starred restaurant James Sommerin and caterers EJ Catering. Over 18 kitchens from local businesses across Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan have been involved in cooking meals for the NHS since the scheme was created on March 27.

Communities across Wales have worked in tandem to show their support to the frontline workers of the pandemic.

Yet, although this time in lockdown has seen some divide, the period has also shown solidarity amongst many.

The deaths of African Americans in police custody like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery (to name but a few) has sparked a new wave of the Black Lives Matter movement, with hundreds across the globe protesting. Although the protests were widespread in states all over the US, supporters from across the pond have also taken to raising awareness.

Peaceful protests took place in Cardiff soon after the first set of protests began in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed. Welsh protesters sat in socially distanced silence on the grounds of Cardiff Castle and Bute Park, holding placards and showing their solidarity.

Protesting in Cardiff continued, as more and more people began to show their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. In fact, protesting spread to different parts of the UK, with thousands flocking to Trafalgar Square and Battersea in London.

Lockdown has given many the opportunity to educate themselves on matters they may not have been overly familiar with. Reflection and education have been the key during the pandemic to understanding how we may better ourselves and better the future of those around us.

I doubt anyone wants to relive 2020; no one could have predicted the storm 2020 has proven to be. But what we can do is reflect and learn.

We must all take care of one another and be mindful of our own actions.

Nid oedd 2020 fel y bu nifer ohonom yn gobeithio. Ar ôl dathliadau tan oriau cynnar Ionawr 1, dwi’n meddwl yr oedd pawb yn gweld dyfodol gwahanol i’r flwyddyn hon na’r hyn sydd wedi digwydd.

Yng nghanol y digwyddiadau erchyll sydd wedi digwydd eleni, y fwyaf anghredadwy wrth gwrs, oedd pandemig wnaeth effeithio’r byd.

Ers cyhoeddiad gan Is-ganghellor Prifysgol Caerdydd, Colin Riordan, ar Fawrth 16, bu myfyrwyr y brifysgol yn gorffen eu blwyddyn academaidd ar lein.

Ar Fawrth 23, cyhoeddwyd Llywodraeth Cymru y bydd y wlad a gweddill Prydain yn cael ei rhoi dan y Glo Mawr.

Mae’r cyfnod clo wedi bod yn gyfnod o ystyried i nifer. Heb y cyfle i adael y tŷ am fisoedd, roedd rhaid i’r byd ail-werthuso’r hyn sydd fwyaf gwerthfawr iddyn nhw.

Gwerthwyr y GIG sydd wedi bod arwyr anenwog Prydain am flynyddoedd, ond mae’r frwydr yn erbyn Coronafeirws wedi dangos gwir werth y GIG.

Mae’r GIG wedi wynebu straen anferthol dros y misoedd diwethaf, gyda’r niferoedd o bobl sy’n cael eu trin am Coronafeirws yn tyfu’n ddiwrnodol. Mae gwaith y GIG dros y cyfnod clo wedi profi i nifer wir bwysigrwydd y gwasanaeth.

Wnaeth y chwaraewr rygbi Jamie Roberts defnyddio’i radd meddyginiaeth i roi ei gymorth i’r GIG, yn debyg i nifer eraill yn gwirfoddoli i’r GIG er mwyn helpu lleihau’r straen roedd y gwasanaeth yn delio gyda fe.

Yn debyg, roedd nifer o fusnesau arlwyaeth a bwytai Caerdydd wedi penderfynu cydweithio i gynhyrchu bwyd i weithwyr ysbytai, fel bydden nhw’n derbyn bwyd maethlon i’w helpu yn ystod cyfnodau hir o waith.

Dechreuodd y caffi Waterloo Tea tudalen gofundme i godi arian i greu bwyd i weithwyr y GIG Ysbyty Athrofaol Cymru, sydd erbyn hyn wedi codi dros £75,000 o bunnoedd.

Mae busnesau megis EJ Catering a bwyty James Sommerin wedi cynnig eu hamser i greu’r bwyd i’r Health Charity dosbarthu i’r gweithwyr. Ers i’r cynllwyn cael ei greu ar Fawrth 27, bu dros 18 cwmni bwyd dros Gaerdydd a’r Fro yn cydweithio i greu bwyd i’r cynllwyn.

Cydweithio gwnaeth nifer o gymunedau ar draws Cymru i ddangos gwerthfawrogiad i’r GIG.

Ond, er oedd y cyfnod clo yn gyfnod o ymraniad, yr oedd hefyd yn gyfnod eang o undeb.

Ers marwolaeth Americanwyr duon megis George Floyd, Breonna Taylor ac Ahmaud Arbery (i enwi ond rhai), dechreuwyd cyfnod newydd o fudiad Black Lives Matter, gyda nifer dros y byd yn protestio.

Protestio heddychlon ar dir Castell Caerdydd a Pharc Bute oedd ymateb pobl Caerdydd, yn fuan wedi’r protest cyntaf yn Minneapolis, lle bu farw George Floyd. Eisteddodd protestwyr Cymraeg yn dawelwch, yn dal murlenni i ddangos eu cefnogaeth i’r achos.

Roedd y protestio yng Nghaerdydd wedi parhau, wrth i fwyfwy o bobl dangos bod gwerth i’r achos Black Lives Matter. Lledaenwyd y protestio i ardaloedd gwahanol Prydain, gyda miloedd o bobl yn diadellu i Sgwâr Trafalgar a Battersea yn Llundain.

Mae’r cyfnod clo wedi bod yn gyfnod i nifer gallu addysgu ei hunain ar wahanol faterion. Ail-ystyried materion ac addysgu sydd wedi bod y rhan fwyaf annatod y pandemig i bobl gallu deall sut yr allan nhw wella eu hun, a gwella dyfodol y rhai o’u cwmpas.

Nid yw unrhyw un am fyw 2020 eto, gennym ni all unrhyw un ystyried pa fath o flwyddyn bydd 2020. Ond gallwn ni adlewyrchu ar y flwyddyn a dysgu ohono.

Mae’n rhaid i ni gyd edrych ar ôl ein gilydd a bod yn ystyriol o’n weithredoedd.