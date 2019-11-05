Risks from obesity different across genders, new study reveals

By Charlotte King

A recent study by the University of Oxford has reported that obesity is linked to a far greater variety of life-threatening conditions than previously thought and that whilst it increases the risk of one suffering from heart disease and diabetes, for example, excess body fat can exacerbate different causes of death in men and women.



Obesity is one of the most common health conditions across the globe and reportedly contributes to the development of an array of health problems in both men and women, and the University of Oxford states that “[their] study has…found that obesity causes or contributes to the majority of the leading causes of death worldwide that are not linked to infectious diseases”.



However, the research recently published by the university has also reported that obesity is linked to more health conditions than originally thought, including type one and type two diabetes, coronary artery disease, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and kidney failure, marking an increase in the number of conditions doctors previously believed obesity contributed to. These are “life-threatening” conditions, the university reports, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has ranked as leading causes of death and disability around the world.



Within the report, the authors also emphasised that prior to their research, “sex-specific relationships [were] largely unexplored” and researcher Cecilia Lindgren reports that their study discovered that not only is obesity linked to a wide array of conditions, but it also increases the risk of different conditions in men and women.



For example, obesity increases the risk of type 2 diabetes in women more greatly than in men, whilst for men, it exacerbates the risk of them suffering from COPD and chronic kidney disease more than women.



To identify obesity, the researchers measured individuals’ body mass index (BMI), waist-hip ratio and waist-hip ratio adjusted for their BMI, using a cohort of over 228,000 women and 195,000 men.



One of the authors of the report says, “this study shows just how harmful carrying excess weight can be to human health, and that women and men may experience different diseases as a result.”



Michael Holmes, who helped Lindgren to supervise the research, has said that the findings “highlight the critical need for public health measures to stem the tide of obesity” and therefore, the report states that preventing obesity and treating it promptly is crucial to limit the emergence of these other health conditions linked to obesity.



Globally, the University of Oxford reports that obesity rates have tripled since 1975. As for the UK, in 2017, the Health Survey for England reported that approximately one third of the UK’s population are overweight with the greatest cohort being individuals aged between 45 and 54 years old. The cohort aged 16-24, on the contrary, sees the most underweight individuals by far.



According to the National Health Service (NHS), obesity is estimated to affect one in four adults and one in five children in the UK. They recommend that the best way to combat obesity is to reduce the number of calories one eats, eat slowly, and exercise regularly through activities such as walking or swimming for two and a half to five hours each week.



During 2017/18, the NHS reports that there were 10,660 admissions to UK hospitals which were directly attributable to obesity, a slight decrease from 2016/17, but there were 711,000 admissions where obesity was a contributing factor to illness, and increase almost 100,000 from the year before.



Ultimately, these new findings by the University of Oxford have altered our understanding of obesity and how it affects individuals. The university states that they believe these findings “have potential implications for the design of public health strategies and suggest that different preventative measures targeted at men and women may be warranted” in the future.