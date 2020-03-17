Scaremongering and the news

By Indigo Jones

Coronavirus, it’s been the topic of conversation for weeks, and the word is constantly on the tip of everyone’s tongue. It has led to racial abuse being thrown around and as a result, divides us as a country. Perhaps whilst walking through Cardiff you’ve spotted people wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the virus, or maybe you’ve witnessed how the illness has caused a lack of soap or anti-bacterial gel within shops. Coronavirus has well and truly sent the country into a crisis, and that crisis resulting in the diminishing level of toilet paper in shops across the UK. The thought of a new virus which has caused several deaths is rather scary and rightfully so. We face one of the biggest pandemics in recent years. Although, perhaps it’s worth considering, are we scared of the virus itself or are we scared of how the media has presented the it?

The media over-exaggerates certain disasters, viruses and weather forecasts; any sane person with a dash of common sense should realise this by now. Whether you were coaxed in to believing that the world was going to end during the millennium, or whether you were coaxed in to believing that the world was going to end during 2012, or whether you will inevitably believe the next prediction of the world ending, you have to admit the influence that the media’s scaremongering has on the public. At the time, doomsdayers and believers of both Y2K and the end of the world were fed information by the media to encourage their beliefs of these events.

Perhaps it isn’t just the media who are scaremongering, but perhaps companies who have the intention of gaining from the fear of consumers. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) have banned “alarmist” and “scaremongering” ads for face masks as they play on the public’s fear of the new virus. They stated that it was “likely to cause fear without reasonable justification”.

The media has a tendency to do the opposite of sugar-coating things, I’ll call it salt-coating, where they inevitably make things look worse. Following the scaremongering of the floods after Storm Ciara, Dennis, and Jorge within the UK, the Coronavirus couldn’t have come at a better time to pique the interest of readers of tabloid news outlets. Audiences who love disasters and panic buying bread and milk would have been thrilled at the thought of a new crisis to plan for. Those panicking have isolated themselves and are vigorously washing their hands with hand sanitiser as we speak. They are stocking up on pasta and canned food as they worry that the country will be on lockdown and the shops will run out of tins of soup or beans.

I’m not saying don’t be cautious, we can only do what we are advised, which is for us to ensure we wash our hands to prevent spreading and to self-isolate if necessary. This doesn’t mean we should be bulk buying soap and toilet paper because it’s redundant if not everyone can buy it. What we shouldn’t do on the other hand is live in fear and constantly be paranoid about whether or not we’ll get this virus. Instead we should carry out our normal lives but perhaps be more cautious. Although, self-isolation is something that our elderly relatives, or those close to us who would be extensively affected should take into consideration. Many of us probably won’t even see the consequences of the virus. Universities closing, travel bans and the cancellations of mass gatherings seems pretty extreme, although if it ensures the safety of those at high risk then perhaps it’s for the best. Personally, I’m only bitter because I’m disappointed at the likelihood of Eurovision being cancelled, which is usually the highlight of my year. It’s a heart-breaking idea that I won’t be able to visit my friends and family that are at high risk, especially my grandparents who at the ages of 87 and 89 are extremely at risk.

On the other hand, you could also argue that media downplays certain events or issues, often in relation to political news or terror attacks. The government often attempts to bury news that they don’t want the public to see. Famously in 2002 Jo Moore, the former Labour spin doctor, was found to have said that on September 11th, 2001 “It’s a good day to bury bad news”. Suggesting that as a result of the high-profile news of the terror attacks, they could bury any news that they wanted to hide on that day. Public relations teams are experts in downplaying the news for their own agenda. Perhaps it is worth considering that their current scaremongering might also be working towards their own agenda, whatever that agenda may be. They usually avoid discussing climate change, a topic that we should probably discuss more especially following recent discussion of it being an emergency.

At the end of the day, there is a fine line between being informed and being overwhelmed by the likes of push notifications and constant updates. Whether that be from the recent news or with overdramatised weather predictions. Every year we read articles that state that we are to have “the WORST snow”, it’s always worse that the year before, and often following that we don’t have snow. Perhaps this demonstrates the media’s need for a good headline, or their intent to scare the British public over correctly educating them. Hopefully, for the sake of future generations, the media will become more self-aware of their tendencies to scaremonger and put more pressure on themselves to work as a public watchdog and take on their original job as a fourth estate.

To conclude, be stressed, but not stressed enough to stop yourself from living your lives. Be cautious, and frankly wash your hands.