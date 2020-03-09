Second strike of the year

by Devika Sunand

With the ongoing strikes at university, you may have a lot of opinions and views regarding it, which can be either positive or negative. But will you support the strike given that you will not be able to graduate and will have to retake this year? Well, if you ask me, it is a complete NO.

I understand that the whole point of the strike is to cause disruption but disruption up to the extent where your whole degree is at risk is not acceptable. Since most of the students in the university are supported by loans and government bursaries, retaking a whole year can be stressful: mentally, physically and financially. It could completely turn our lives upside down. Students will have to pay for their daily expenses, the accommodation fees, tuition fees, learning materials required for a whole extra year. Moreover, it can also affect the time of graduation, which is every student’s worst nightmare. Imagine being all set for your graduation and you get a job and have to reject it because you haven’t completed the degree.

“I have lost three whole weeks of class since all my lecturers are participating in the strike and we have just two more weeks of classes before the Easter break”

Even though the main point of this strike is to make improvements for the staff and the university as well, the fact that the students are paying thousands of pounds for absolutely nothing is one thing that lets me down. Being an international student and paying almost double of what the home students pay and watching it being disappeared into thin air is painful. Furthermore, this new semester was really turning my whole course interesting and all of my course mates were very excited about the same. Now when I look at the syllabus, the interesting topics we were looking forward to will never be covered due to the strikes.

As a student, I feel like the strikes have let me down. It is hard when you come to an entire new country to receive good quality education spending thousands of pounds and the strike kind of ruin it. I have lost three whole weeks of class since all my lecturers are participating in the strike and we have just two more weeks of classes before the Easter break. I really hope the strike gets called off soon because the strike is really taking a toll on the students and I request the authorities take necessary action regarding the syllabus we missed during the strikes. Finally, I do understand that the lecturers and the staff have their reasons to strike but as a student, I am not at all happy about it. Hopefully, this ongoing strike doesn’t affect us in a way that we have to retake our whole year or stop us from graduating.