Senedd election 2021: Updates as they come in

Welsh Labour: 25 (0)

Welsh Conservatives: 8 (+2)

Plaid Cymru: 5 (-1)

Welsh Liberal Democrats: 0 (-1)

Green Party: 0

Reform UK: 0

UKIP: 0

Abolish The Welsh Assembly: 0

Shortly after 19:00 both Labour and the Conservatives held seats in Newport East and Monmouth respectively. The Welsh Conservatives did lose votes in Monmouth, seeing a 1% fall to 42% while Labour saw a 5% vote share gain to 32%.

In Newport East a similar story played out, although to a larger scale; Welsh Conservatives gained 13% of the vote while Labour also gained 2%, the big loser in Newport East was UKIP who lost 19% of the vote share in the county.

Later on Plaid Cymru held their fourth seat in Ceredigion, gaining 14% of the vote share while the Liberal Democrats lost 22%.

The rest of the hour was taken up by Labour holds and a gain. Labour held Newport West, Aberavon, Llanelli and gained Rhondda from Plaid Cymru. Professor Laura McAllister, speaking to the BBC, said that Welsh Labour’s had “performed better than most people expected them to” adding that “After 22 years in power, with a Conservative Party that was really strongly tipped to make significant breakthroughs, and of course Plaid Cymru biting its ankles as well, that’s some achievement.”

With Labour’s gain in the Rhondda Plaid Cymru have lost Leanne Wood in the Senedd, the party’s former leader.

The first result of 20:00 was Cardiff Central, an area where many students live, was a Labour hold. Labour gained 13100 votes with the Liberal Democrats coming second with 5460 votes. You can read interviews with all the candidates for Cardiff Central here. Labour’s Julie Morgan also held Cardiff North with 19,348.

Brecon and Radshore, the former seat of Welsh Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, has been taken by the Conservatives after a 25% fall in Liberal Democrat vote share.

Back in Cardiff, The Welsh Health Minister, Vaughan Gething has retained his seat in Cardiff South and Penarth with 49.9%.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price retained his seat in Carmarthen east amid the loss of 1 seat, Rhondda, earlier in the day. And finally Pontypridd is a Labour hold, leaving only 2 more constituencies left to be called as well as the 20 regional seats