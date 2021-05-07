Senedd election 2021: Updates as they come in

The leaders of Wales’ major political parties: Mark Drakeford (Source: Senedd Cymru, via. Flickr), Andrew RT Davies (Source: National Assembly for Wales, via. Wikimedia Commons), Adam Price (Source: Gareth Llewellyn, via. Wikimedia Commons) and Jane Dodds (Source: Callum James Littlemore, via. Wikimedia Commons). Senedd image source: Adrian Platt (via. Geograph).
By The Politics Team
21:00
As of 21:00, the results are as follows (with gains and losses compared with current Senedd):
-
- Welsh Labour: 25 (0)
- Welsh Conservatives: 8 (+2)
- Plaid Cymru: 5 (-1)
- Welsh Liberal Democrats: 0 (-1)
- Green Party: 0
- Reform UK: 0
- UKIP: 0
- Abolish The Welsh Assembly: 0
Shortly after 19:00 both Labour and the Conservatives held seats in Newport East and Monmouth respectively. The Welsh Conservatives did lose votes in Monmouth, seeing a 1% fall to 42% while Labour saw a 5% vote share gain to 32%.
In Newport East a similar story played out, although to a larger scale; Welsh Conservatives gained 13% of the vote while Labour also gained 2%, the big loser in Newport East was UKIP who lost 19% of the vote share in the county.
Later on Plaid Cymru held their fourth seat in Ceredigion, gaining 14% of the vote share while the Liberal Democrats lost 22%.
The rest of the hour was taken up by Labour holds and a gain. Labour held Newport West, Aberavon, Llanelli and gained Rhondda from Plaid Cymru. Professor Laura McAllister, speaking to the BBC, said that Welsh Labour’s had “performed better than most people expected them to” adding that “After 22 years in power, with a Conservative Party that was really strongly tipped to make significant breakthroughs, and of course Plaid Cymru biting its ankles as well, that’s some achievement.”
With Labour’s gain in the Rhondda Plaid Cymru have lost Leanne Wood in the Senedd, the party’s former leader.
The first result of 20:00 was Cardiff Central, an area where many students live, was a Labour hold. Labour gained 13100 votes with the Liberal Democrats coming second with 5460 votes. You can read interviews with all the candidates for Cardiff Central here. Labour’s Julie Morgan also held Cardiff North with 19,348.
Brecon and Radshore, the former seat of Welsh Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, has been taken by the Conservatives after a 25% fall in Liberal Democrat vote share.
Back in Cardiff, The Welsh Health Minister, Vaughan Gething has retained his seat in Cardiff South and Penarth with 49.9%.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price retained his seat in Carmarthen east amid the loss of 1 seat, Rhondda, earlier in the day. And finally Pontypridd is a Labour hold, leaving only 2 more constituencies left to be called as well as the 20 regional seats
As of 19:00, the results are as follows (with gains and losses compared with current Senedd):
- Welsh Labour: 14 (-1)
- Welsh Conservatives: 6 (+1)
- Plaid Cymru: 3 (0)
- Welsh Liberal Democrats: 0
- Green Party: 0
- Reform UK: 0
- UKIP: 0
- Abolish The Welsh Assembly: 0
From 17:00 this afternoon, Labour held the North Wales seat of Delyn, returning Hannah Blythyn to the sixth Senedd. They also held nearby Wrexham, defeating the Conservatives by just 1,350 votes.
The Conservatives also held Abercony, with incumbent Janet Finch-Saunders returning to the Senedd, alongside the former Conservative Party leader, Paul Davies. Davies was elected in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency, though with a halved majority, not least after he was forced to stand down as party leader after allegedly breaking COVID-19 restrictions.
Meanwhile, Plaid held their first seat of the day, Arfon. Siân Gwenllian will be returning to the Senedd. Their second seat came in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, where the party now holds a majority of more than 7,000.
Further south, Labour held Iswlyn and Swansea West and East, where they maintained a massive 9,000 majority.
Also in the South West, the Conservatives held Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, though with a significantly smaller majority, cut from 3,373 to 936. This is the seat of former Conservative MS Angela Burns, who stepped down this year. Taking her place is Samuel Kurtz.
Closer to 18:00, Jack Sargeant, incumbent Welsh Labour MS for Alyn and Deeside held the seat formerly held by his late father.
Nearby, the Tories held Clwyd West. Darren Millar won the seat again, despite having stood down earlier this year after he allegedly broke coronavirus restrictions alongside Andrew RT Davies.
There are several current Welsh Government ministers confirmed to be returning to the Senedd, with Labour MS Rebbeca Evans re-elected, and increasing her majority to 4,795, up from 1,829 in 2016. Evans returns to the Senedd alongside Economy Minister Ken Skates, MS for Clwyd South, who was also re-elected.
Also in South Wales, Labour held Neath, Ogmore and Blaenau Gwent, with Jeremy Miles, Huw Irranca-Davies and Alun Davies all re-elected. Davies was also caught up in the allegations that he and other members of the Welsh Conservatives broke lockdown restrictions at the Senedd in January.
Holding a majority of nearly 10,000, Rhun ap Iorwerth was re-elected as the Plaid Cymru MS for Ynys Môn.
To finish off the hour, Sarah Murphy was elected in the seat of former First Minsiter Carwyn Jones, Bridgend, though with a reduced majority of 4,064. The Conservatives famously took the seat at the 2019 General Election.
Results are tricking in for the 2021 Senedd Election, as we write this, our first of four election updates.
As of 17:00, the results are as follows (with gains and losses compared with current Senedd):
- Welsh Labour: 1 (-1)
- Welsh Conservatives: 2 (+1)
- Plaid Cymru: 0
- Welsh Liberal Democrats: 0
- Green Party: 0
- Reform UK: 0
- UKIP: 0
- Abolish The Welsh Assembly: 0
Counting was delayed from yesterday’s election, which was delayed due to the ongoing public health situation.
With counting starting late in some constituencies, results are slowly trickling in, but we’re unlikely to have a clear picture until later this evening.
The first result to be declared was that of the constituency of Montgomeryshire. Held by the Conservatives since 2011, Member of the Senedd (MS) Russell George was re-elected. George successfully grew his share of the vote by 6.3%, increasing his majority to more than 7,500. Montgomeryshire had a turnout of 52.8%, a record for the seat.
Meanwhile, in Merthyr Tydfil, Welsh Labour also held their seat, returning incumbent Dawn Bowden to the sixth Senedd. Bowden also increased her share of the vote, increasing her majority by more than 3,500.
The first steal for the Welsh Conservatives came around 15:50, with newcomer Gareth Davies taking the Vale of Clwyd, in North Wales. This is the seat of former Labour MS and Senedd Deputy Speaker, Ann Jones, who decided not to stand for re-election. It is an important gain for the Conservatives, but despite being their number one target seat in North Wales, Davies’ majority is just 366.
Add Comment