Seven teenagers arrested after Queen Street incident

By Sam Portillo | News Editor

Just before 10pm on the night of Saturday 21 November, police and ambulance crews arrived at Queen Street in Cardiff city centre after reports of a “large disturbance” involving stabbings.

South Wales Police arrested seven male teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17 on suspicion of violent disorder and used a Taser to detain another, who is not believed to have been involved in the violence but was obstructing officers from their work.

The seven teenagers have since been released on bail, pending investigation and further enquiries.

Three people who are thought to have been stabbed were taken for treatment at the University Hospital of Wales, while another two suffering head injuries were taken to Llandough hospital in Penarth. A police spokesperson reported that no injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Groups of teenagers coming from Grangetown – near the city centre – and Rumeny in East Cardiff, clashed at the east end of Queen Street, close to the Capitol Shopping Centre and Queen Street train station. Owing to the time of the incident, most shoppers had left the location, but other bystanders, including those returning from restaurants and bars, were on the scene.

Elizabeth Winter, who is training to become a journalist at Cardiff University’s School of Media Journalism and Culture, was one of the people who witnessed the event and subsequent response from emergency services. “The scene was very chaotic. I’ve never seen so many police cars,” she said. “There were several young guys shouting at police and getting pushed back, and another man was tasered.”

From the time of the incident until Tuesday morning, officers were given powers to force individuals and groups whose behaviour had, or was likely to contribute to the ‘disorder and distress’ to leave the city centre.

Superintendent Esyr Jones has confirmed that a dedicated team of twenty detectives are investigating the incident and expect to make more arrests once they are able to identify suspects through corresponding CCTV footage and eye-witness accounts. “I want to reassure the public that we will be relentless in identifying and arresting all those involved,” he said.

He also urged parents and people with knowledge of the violent incident to come forward with information, reaffirming the importance of tackling knife crime. “[It] is the responsibility of us all and any parents who have suspicions about their children being involved are not protecting them by remaining quiet.”

By Tuesday, three of the six people hospitalised had returned home, while the others remain in care with non-life threatening injuries.

Lockdown rules meant that shops, restaurants and other non-essential businesses were closed until 9 November. Since restrictions were lifted, the city centre has become notably busier, inevitably coinciding with a rise in crime.

In another incident, on Wednesday, a 17 year old was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the Canton area of Cardiff with non-life threatening injuries, with a 15 year old being arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack. Currently, police believe that the incident is linked to the earlier brawl between two groups in Queen Street. South Wales Police has issued a Section 60 notice to allow officers to ‘stop and search’ individuals in the Canton and Grangetown areas, with the aim of squashing this recent spike in knife crime.