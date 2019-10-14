Several records broken at Cardiff half marathon

by George Willoughby

The Cardiff Half Marathon took place on Sunday 6 October, and it was once again another fantastic showcase of distance running. The desire and determination of the runners was at the forefront of the days action, whilst a wonderfully supportive crowd packed the streets of the Welsh capital.

To find out more about the event, Gair Rhydd Sport spoke to Steve Brace who is the Cardiff Half Marathon Race Director. The event has a rich history, and Steve was able to give us some more information.

“The 2020 Cardiff Half Marathon will be the 17th year of the event.” Said Brace.

“The race is growing year-on-year, with a record 27,500 entrants in 2019.”

“Now, the Cardiff Half Marathon is part of the Superhalf’s – a half-marathon series alongside Lisbon, Prague, Copenhagen and Valencia.”

Not only was there a record number of entrants, but a new fastest course time was also set. Here is what Brace had to say about the new record.

“We were thrilled to see a new course record in the men’s race, so congratulations to Leonard Langat on a fantastic run this year.”

“We would like to also say a huge congratulations to Lucy Cheruyiot, who came out victorious in the women’s field.”

“The standard of elite runners we get is improving each year as the event gains global recognition and we hope that the introduction of the Superhalf series will attract more first-class half marathon runners in future years.”

As well as the Cardiff Half Marathon being a terrific sporting spectacle, it is also a great way of raising substantial amounts of money for a plethora of charities. The importance of such work is very important to Steve and the rest of the organisational team.

“The Cardiff Half prides itself on being the single largest multi-charity fundraising event in Wales.” Said Brace.

“The charity fundraising aspect of the race makes it what it is today.”

“In 2018, over £3 million was raised and we are obviously so proud to be able to work with so many charities at the Cardiff Half Marathon.”

To many, the thought of completing a half marathon may seem quite daunting. Yes, physically and mentally you will be tested, but it really is an opportunity for everyone to get involved with.

Our final question to Steve Brace was what advice he would give to anybody thinking about partaking in next year’s race.

“Do it, there’s nothing else like it.”

“To be part of the buzz in Cardiff is an experience you’ll likely never forget.”

“50,000 spectators will cheer you on from the iconic Cardiff Castle start line to the finish on King Edward Vll Avenue.”

“If it is training you are worried about – do not be, as it is a flat route good for first-timers. We also send out a half marathon 12-week training plan for all levels of runner when the time comes.”

A big thank you to Steve Brace, Cardiff Half Marathon Race Director for taking the time to answer our questions.

To end the article, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Nicholas Beckley who sadly passed away shortly after the completion of the race.