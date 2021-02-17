Sex alterations in chicks could save 7 billion lives a year

Sex alterations in chicks before they hatch could save 7 billion bird lives a year as the agriculture industry slaughters male chicks.

By Rowenna Hoskin | Science Editor

Eggs are a brilliant source of protein, vitamin D, B2, B12 – but they are also the source of 7 billion male chick’s deaths. Farmers must replenish their egg-laying stocks of hens but, naturally, only half of the chicks that hatch are female. It is considered uneconomical to grow the male chicks for meat as that industry has artificially bred much faster growing breeds. In many countries then, these male chicks are shredded but in the UK we gas them.

7 billion lives wasted, but what if those male chicks could be altered before hatching to become female egg-laying birds? The Israeli startup company Soos Technology, founded in 2017, has visualised this concept. Having received $3.3 million in investment and prize winnings, the company wants to make commercial hatcheries kinder and more economic by altering the sex of poultry embryos as they develop.

The mechanism used for this sex alteration is the exposure of eggs to sound vibrations, which Soos Technology claims, alters the gene expression in developing male embryos. Instead of testes developing, an ovary forms (birds only have one). The company has found a 60% increase of observably female chicks in its experiments and expect this figure to increase.

“We are changing to sex of the chicken to dramatically decrease male chicks culled,” says Yael Alter, Soos’s CEO.

Even if the figure never reaches 100% efficiency, with 7 billion male chicks slaughtered pointlessly every year this technology could still make a massive difference. The company is currently piloting its technology at an egg farm in Israel and has two other pilots lined up with an Italian and US egg producer.

Soos is not the first company to attempt to solve the male chick problem, but the others have focused mainly on detecting the sex before hatching so the males can be disposed of before hatching. Hatcheries are looking at methods of reducing male chicks as some European governments are trying to end male chick slaughter – France being just one who has pledged to end it by 2021.

While sound changing sex may seem far fetched, other external environmental factors such as temperature, determines many reptile species genders. There is also science that indicates that gene expression can be influenced by sound. A recent study showed that when some types of cultured mouse cell were bombarded with sound emissions, genes coding for bone formation and wound healing were suppressed.

“It is not yet widely accepted, but sound can be a biostimulation source at cellular level that triggers gene responses,” says Masahiro Kumeta, a researcher at Kyoto University in Japan pioneering this work.

Soos uses speakers to transmit sound to the eggs over the course of the first 13 days of incubation. It is a loud continuous beeping noise, audible to the human ear, that plays for several hours every day. The most important factors of the sound is the frequency and volume – temperature and humidity are controlled variables. Alter added that Soos is seeking patents for the method.

She says that Soos has treated batches of thousands of eggs at a time and “over and over” achieved a 60%-plus skew that has risen to 70% in some areas of the incubator. Calculations are based on visually sexing the chicks that hatch and retaining those determined to be female. Their DNA is then sampled at random, observing the presence of some genetic males. The majority of chicks are not kept under observation for longer than 30 days but 1,500 chicks, deemed to be female, were grown for two years to observe egg laying. The genetic males were observed to lay at the same rate, they did not produce fewer eggs overall, and the treatment didn’t do any harm in any other way.

Soos speculates that sound suppresses the expression of the DMRT1 gene – widely accepted to be responsible for sex development in poultry. Like humans, bird inherit sex chromosomes (ZZ for males and ZW for females within the avian system). A gene on the Z chromosome, DMRT1 regulates gonad development, when two are present testes develop. If DMRT1 is suppressed in male embryos it shrivels one testes so an ovary can develop. “You can change the phenotype in birds,” says Alter, though she admits that Soos doesn’t know exactly how the sound achieves this result.

Many scientists find Soos results to be unlikely and believe that the 60% skew may have happened by chance depending on sample size. Peer reviews are needed and Soos acknowledges that more testing is needed.

If this technology is proved to be successful, billions of poultry lives can be saved. In a society that consumes eggs at a great rate, this sex change could prove to be revolutionary to the poultry industry.

