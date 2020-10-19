Shouldn’t we be celebrating Black History Month year-round?

October is Black History Month across the world - a celebration that is undoubtedly of utmost importance this year. But shouldn't this be a year-round celebration?

By Tirion Davies | Editor-in-Chief

October is Black History Month across the world. This year, in particular, the importance of Black History Month is felt across the world.

From a pandemic in which people of colour have died disproportionately, to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the past year has meant more and more people are educating themselves on British past and the ongoing struggles faced by people of colour.

Though the Black Lives Matter movement has dominated the headlines since the death of George Floyd in May, the movement has been ongoing since 2013. Activists have been attempting to raise awareness of issues that affect people of colour for years, but it’s no doubt this year’s summer of protests has given the movement its fair share of publicity.

Black History Month is historically used as a time to highlight the achievements and contributions of black people through history and to remember the struggles they continue to face.

People of colour have always had an important role to play in world history. Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King became icons for their roles in the American Civil Rights Movement. Harriet Tubman’s work helping American slaves become free was a story which travelled across the world. Serena Williams’ 23 grand slam titles has made her a hero for hundreds of young people. Betty Campbell made history by becoming the first historic woman to have a statue in Wales.

In light of the summer protests, many have re-evaluated all they know about history – especially British history. There are stories and names which have been forgotten in the past, a problem in which many are attempting to correct.

An argument occurred amongst the public in June after the statue of Edward Colston was removed by protesters in Bristol. Many claimed the removal of the statue was apt, due to Colston’s past as a slave trader; though, many argued that Colston was integral in building Bristol, and that a discussion ought to have occurred about its removal.

Colston’s statue was later replaced by a statue of protestor Jen Reid, which her fist raised to the sky. The statue did not last, however, and was removed by Bristol Council as they looked into an alternative, more permanent statue.

The removal of Colston’s statue in Bristol was the first of many arguments that occurred involving various statues across the UK of historical figures known to have been involved in the British slave trade.

Most notable in Wales was the statue of Sir Thomas Picton, displayed as one of many statues in Cardiff City Hall as part of the “Welsh heroes” gallery. In July, it was announced that Picton’s statue would be removed from City Hall, after it was found he had been convicted of the illegal torture of a 14-year-old girl, whilst he was the Governor of the then British colony in Trinidad.

Fifty seven councillors voted for the statue’s removal from the Marble Hall of Heroes, over 100 years since it was first placed there.

Though the removal of statues may seem insignificant in the discussion of racial inequality in the United Kingdom, it’s the first step in acknowledging a past many kept buried.

It is our duty to educate ourselves on the history of people of colour, so that we may better understand their struggle; but we must also listen to them. Their stories have been lost in history, and many of us will be unable to relate to a lot of their experiences. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to understand it, but it does mean the unique feeling is one that can be hard to fully comprehend for some.

Black History Month is a time of celebration and appreciation; it is also an opportunity to learn and correct misconceptions. Though it’s odd to only have Black History Month be once a year, it’s worth taking full advantage of all the resources which are available during this month, so that you can continue the rest the year with the tools to carry on the conversation.

Despite not fully understanding all the struggles people of colour may face, you can be sympathetic and learn from the mistakes of the past.

Mis Hydref yw Mis Hanes Pobl Ddu ar draws y byd. Y flwyddyn hon yn benodol yw’r flwyddyn lle bu pawb ledled y byd yn deall wir pwysigrwydd Mis Hanes Pobl Ddu.

Rhwng pandemig lle bu nifer anghyfartal o forwalaethau ymysg pobl duon, marwolaeth George Floyd yn Minnesota yng nghanol mis Mai, ac ymchwyddiant y symudiad Black Lives Matter, bu’r flwyddyn diwethaf yn olygu bod mwy o bobl yn ceisio addysgu eu hunain am hanes Prydain a’r broblemau sydd dal i’w deimlo gan pobl duon heddiw.

Er oedd y symudiad Black Lives Matter yn rhan annatod o benawdau newyddion ers farwolaeth George Floyd, dechreuodd y symudiad yn wreiddiol yn 2013. Roedd gweithredwyr wedi ceisio codi ymwybyddiaeth am y broblemau sy’n cael ei wynebu gan pobl duon am flynyddoedd, ond mae’n siwr wnaeth y protestiadau dros yr haf helpu i roi’r symudiad cyhoeddusrwydd.

Yn hanesyddol, defnyddir Mis Hanes Bywydau Ddu fel ffordd o amlygu campau a chyfraniad pobl dduon yn hanes y byd, ac i gofio’r broblemau mae’n dal rhaid iddyn nhw wynebu’n ddyddiol.

Mae pobl dduon wastad wedi chware rôl bwysig yn hanes y byd. Rosa Parks a Martin Luther King Jr wnaeth ddod yn eiconau am eu cyfraniad i’r brwydr Hawliau Sifil yn yr Unol Daleithau. Llwyddodd hanes Harriet Tubman fel rhan annatod o’r symudiad dadrwymo caethwasion i gyrraedd bob fangre’r byd. I nifer, Serena William’s yw eu arwr, yn ennill 23 grand slam. Yng Nghymru, Betty Campbell fydd y fenyw cyntaf hanesyddol i dderbyn cerflun.

Yn dilyn protestiadau’r haf, mae nifer wedi mynd ati i ail-ddehongli’r hyn yr oeddynt yn gwybod yn hanes y byd – yn benodol, hanes Prydain. Ceir straeon ac enwau sydd wedi’u anghofio yn y gorffennol, problem mae nifer yn sichrau na fydd yn digwydd eto.

Mis Mehefin oedd y cyfnod lle gwelir dadl rhwng y cyhoedd, wedi i gerflun Edward Colston cael ei tynnu gan protestwyr ym Mryste. Sonir nifer bod tynnu’r cerflun yn addas, oherwydd hanes Colston fel masnachwr o gaethwasion; ond ceir hefyd y dadl bod Colston wedi creu’r Bryste modern, a dylai trafodaeth wedi bod am waredu ar y cerflun.

Yn fuan wedi i gerflun Colston cael ei tynnu, wnaeth protestwyr gosod cerflun o brotestwr Jen Reid yn yr un lle, gyda dwrn wedi’i osod tua’r awyr. Er hyn, waredwyd ar y cerflun gan Cyngor Bryste ymhen diwrnodau, gyda’r cyngor yn addo i ddarganfod dewis wahanol, fwy parhaol.

Gwaredu ar gerflun Colston oedd y dadl cyntaf o nifer am wahanol masnachwyr o gaethwasion yn hanes y Deyrnas Unedig sydd gyda cerflunnau eu hunain.

Y cerflun fwyaf adnabyddus yng Nghymru yw cerflun Sir Thomas Picton, un o gerflunnau “arwyr Cymraeg” yn Neuadd y ddinas Caerdydd. Ym mis Gorffennaf, ceir sôn y bydd cerflun Picton yn cael ei tynnu o’r galeri, ar ôl i bobl ddarganfod fod Picton wedi’i argyhoeddi o poenydio merch 14 oed pan oedd yn Lywodraethwr o’r hen trefedigaethau Prydeinig a fydd yn Trinidad.

Er gall waredu ar cerflunnau cael ei hystyried yn anarwyddocaol i rai wrth drafod anhegwch hiliol yn y Deyrnas Unedig, gall hefyd cael ei ystyried fel cam tuag at gydnabod hanes wnaeth nifer ceisio cadw’n cudd.

Ein dyletswydd yw addysgu ein hunain o hanes bywydau pobl dduon, fel bod modd i ni deall eu brwydr; ond, mae’n bwysig hefyd ein bod yn wrando arnyn nhw. Mae eu hanes nhw wedi’i colli i’r gorffennol, ond mae’n rhaid i ni ceisio ddeall, o leiaf.

Mis Hanes Pobl Ddu yw’r cyfnod i ddysgu a deall sut i gywiro camsyniadau. Mae’n od bod Mis Hanes Pobl Ddu ond unwaith y flwyddyn, mae’n bwysig ein bod yn cymryd mantais o’r adnoddau sydd ar gael yn ystod y mis, i addysgu ein hunain, fel ein bod yn fwy ymwybodol o’r teclynau sydd ar gael i wella’r bywyd.

Er ni allen ni gyd ddeall yr hyn bod llawer o bobl dduon yn wynebu, mae modd i ni fod yn gydymdeimladol a ddysgu o gamgymeriadau’r gorffennol.