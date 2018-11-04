Sir Stanley Thomas donates £1.1 million to Fund New State of the Art Auditorium

By Shikky Shashnath

Funding for a state of the art 550-seat auditorium has been donated by Welsh businessman and philanthropist, Sir Stanley Thomas OBE.

The donation of £1.1 million is the largest single lifetime donation made to the University by an individual to date. The new auditorium, which will bear Sir Stanley’s name, will be constructed in the new flagship Centre for Student Life at Cardiff University.

Colin Riordan, Vice-Chancellor Professor praised the donation as an inspiration and generous gift, which will have a transformational impact on students, the University and Cardiff. The building will help to ensure Cardiff University’s award-winning student services are maintained in the future.

Sir Stanley stated: “This iconic building for students at the University is not a nice-to-have, but a must. The new Centre for Student Life will help to ensure that every student, whatever their background, can flourish during their studies. I hope other donors will follow suit in making similar gifts to my own”.

TJ Rawlinson, Director of Development and Alumni Records added: “We look forward to celebrating the impact of this gift whilst the building is under construction, when it is opened in the – academic year, and for many years to come”.