Snoopy sculptures coming to Cardiff next autumn

Next autumn, Cardiff will be host to an art trail of Snoopy sculptures in order to spread joy and raise funds for the Dogs Trust

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

The Dogs Trust in partnership with Wild in Art and Peanuts has announced a trail of Snoopy sculptures which will be unleashed around Cardiff in autumn of 2021.

The art trail will guide participants through the best dog walking routes in the city. The aim of the project is to raise awareness and funds for the Dogs Trust, which will also be opening a new dog shelter in Cardiff.

The trail will last for 10 weeks, and aims to generate a social, wellbeing and financial boost for the local community.

Founded in 1891, The Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity. Their mission is “to bring about the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.”

Peanuts, written and illustrated by the late Charles M. Schultz, owns the beloved character of Snoopy. The beagle and his human friends have entertained families since 1950.

The trail is similar to the Snowdogs trail of 2017, which raised support for Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice. The Snowdogs trail was the biggest art trail to come to Wales.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, said: “A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy is an exciting new adventure for Dogs Trust. I can’t wait to see the iconic Snoopy brought to life, bringing colour and fun to the streets of Cardiff.

“We’ve been helping dogs in Wales for more than 50 years through our presence in Bridgend but we’re especially excited to open our 21 re-homing centre in Cardiff in 2021 which will allow us to care for an additional 1,000 dogs in Wales each year and provide jobs and volunteering opportunities within the community.”

According to the Dogs Trust, “For 10 weeks the city’s streets, Cardiff bay and park spaces will become home to a series of intricately decorated Snoopy sculptures, each designed by local, regional and national artists, designers and illustrators – both well-known favourites and newly emerging talent.

“Each sculpture will be sponsored by a business or individual and have its own tale to tell, many showcasing Cardiff’s wealth of artistic talent whilst celebrating the vibrance, culture and creativity that the city has to offer.”

The event is currently seeking out artists to create unique designs for each sculpture. New and established artists are welcome, and participants are encouraged to use a variety of media, which could include fine art, graffiti, illustration, or mosaics. School groups are encouraged to design their own Snoopy sculptures as well. The 50+ artists chosen will be provided with a £900 commission fee.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art, said:

“We are delighted to be returning to Cardiff and working with Dogs Trust and Peanuts to create A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy – our first ever dog-friendly art trail.

“Our events are designed to bring the enjoyment of public art to everyone while offering new ways for people to explore their local area, but we need the support of local businesses to make it happen.

“Sponsorship of a Snoopy sculpture is a fabulous opportunity and there are many exciting ways to benefit from a collaboration with us whilst supporting Dogs Trust’s amazing work.”

At the end of the event, the sculptures will be auctioned off to support The Dogs Trust.