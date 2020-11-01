Socialist party win in Bolivian election

The Movement for Socialism Party won the recent Bolivian election, which saw former economic minister Luis Arce named President-elect

By Monique Dyer

Luis Arce, economic minister under former President Evo Morales, led his party to victory.

Luis Arce has won the recent Bolivian election in the first round with an estimated 52% of the vote. He was over 20 points ahead of his centrist opponent Carlos Mesa. Mesa, leader of the Civic Community party, has conceded defeat, although the win is still yet to be confirmed by the official count.

“The result of the quick count is very strong and very clear,” Mesa said. “The difference between the first candidate and the Comunidad Ciudadana [Civic Community] is wide and it is up to us, those who believe in democracy, to recognize that there has been a winner in this election.”

Arce said that the initial results looked “hard to change” but that he would only be making a statement once the official results were in. However in Bolivia the official results can take up to several days before being announced.

The victory saw the Movement for Socialism Party (MAS) sweep back into power less than a year after former president Evo Morales stepped down. Morales fled Bolivia in November 2019 after allegations that he rigged the election in October that year. Senator Jeanine Áñez was sworn in as interim president.

Áñez stepped down from the presidential race in September. She was quick to congratulate Mr. Arce, stating that although “we still do not have an official count”, it is clear “Mr Arce and Mr Choquehuanca [his running mate] have won the election. I congratulate the winners and ask them to govern with Bolivia and democracy in mind.”

This victory for MAS could mean that Evo Morales will return from exile in Argentina. He has been living there since what he claimed was a right-wing coup against him. However, Arce has stated that should Morales return, he would have to face the outstanding Justice department investigations before him.

The country is still largely divided, after the 2019 Bolivian election caused widespread protest and violence. The 2020 election was postponed twice by President Áñez, who cited the pandemic as the cause of disruption. This has only served to increase tensions in the country.

Many Bolivians stockpiled food, expecting similar mass protests after this election. But Mesa’s quick concession has come as a relief to Bolivians who feared the election could again trigger weeks of protests.

Many countries in Latin America have offered congratulations on the election result, including Mexico, Argentina, Cuba and Venezuela.

