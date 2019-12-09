Speculations mounts for snow on election day as weather grows colder

By Olly Davies

It is beginning to look like a white Christmas, according to claims made in some national media outlets. Amidst reports that the UK is set to face 40 days of snow and ice, fears have been raised as to how the country will cope with the Arctic conditions.

Emerging reports claim that northern regions, as well as much of Wales, will suffer the brunt of the incoming snow with some areas supposedly facing a deluge of 11 inches.

However, the Met Office have tried to downplay concerns. They have claimed that conditions will be unsettled, but not extreme for this time of year. A spokesperson for the agency has said that 40 days of snow and ice is “not something that we recognise in our forecast”.

This coming week is expected to start mild with temperatures set to drop on Thursday 12. There is “a low risk of more widespread snow on northern edge of rain bands [sic]”, it has been reported, however widespread frost is expected.

Marco Petagna, a forecaster from the Met Office, said: “It is not unusual for [this] time of year but temperatures will be colder, probably no higher than 5C in the north and 7C in the south and colder at night.

“There’ll be a slight covering in places, a few centimetres at most”, perhaps not the 25cm of snow predicted in western areas of London.

“There will be frost overnight. It will then become more wintry from Wednesday with a cold wind to begin with”, Petagna continued.

Welsh forecaster Derek Brockway also warned that people living in the north of the country should “keep an eye on” conditions as they are most likely to be affected if snow does fall.

UK Snow Updates, who monitors the risk of snow, feels that “[This] week remains very interesting for cold weather and snow risk; again for now only a risk but charts do have a large snow event for the south and south-east by next Friday.”

In the event of snow on election day it is unlikely that the vote will be delayed because the election is written into law and would require a law to change it. This could make it more difficult to reach polling stations. However, there is little evidence to suggest the adverse weather conditions influence voter turnout.

As for students heading home for Christmas, whilst snowfall could cause disruption, there does not appear to be any reason to worry presently.

Whilst the weather outside might not be frightful, the fire inside will be so delightful.