Staying in touch over Christmas: how to not let distance come between your university friendships

By Katherine Mallett

Mince pies, mulled wine and bright lights, it can only mean one thing: it’s nearly Christmas. But as the countdown to the festivities begin, how do we stay in contact with our university friends who will shortly be scattered across the country? Amongst all the Christmas chaos; the shopping, family reunions and TV specials, it can feel somewhat impossible to maintain contact with university friends. Different schedules and distance can make the perfect cocktail for a lack of communication, which can often leave us feeling distant, and even lonely at times.

It can be weird adjusting to seeing and even living with your best friends every day, and then being apart for a significant amount of time. But alas, do not panic as there are plenty of measures to undertake to ensure that you stay connected and up to date with all the latest gossip.

Firstly, this may sound obvious, but is often overlooked as an option, and that is to try and meet up with your university friends. Regardless of the distance between you, if you have the means and the time, visiting your friends in their home environment is wonderful – and could strengthen the friendship further.

You can make a trip out of the visit, discover a new town or city and make more even more incredible memories together. And if travelling the whole distance isn’t feasible, then try ‘meeting in the middle’. Find a place that is easy for all of you to get to so you can still catch up but without the extra miles.

If a little trip is not on the cards than make use of what is easily available. We are immensely lucky to have been born in the 21st century and subsequently are completely submerged in an abundance of technology.

Whether it be FaceTime, Skype or a cheeky four person Snapchat video call, you are never more than a click away from ‘seeing’ your friends. But if you don’t have the time, sufficient internet connection or a photo-ready face to do so, then create a private snapchat story to keep your favourite people up to date and share all your best – and most embarrassing – Christmas moments with each other.

Lastly, sometimes it’s necessary to go a little old school and send a good, old-fashion Christmas card, letter or even gift. If you’re on a budget (or just like getting creative) you can make your own and spread the festive cheer by filling your friends in on anything and everything they have missed out on whilst you’ve been apart.

After all who doesn’t feel a little bit special receiving mail, especially in our current digital age. A letter or card is arguably more personal than a text as it is clear that person has taken time and effort to make you smile.

So, there you have it, you have absolutely no excuse this festive season to go M.I.A. or fall off the grid. Now go grab your Christmas jumper, crank up the cheesy tunes and don’t forget to film your festivities – or write them down – in order to share with all your friends.