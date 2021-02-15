Storm Darcy causes snowfall across the UK

Winter Storm Darcy brought a chill to several areas across Scotland, England and Northern Ireland, with some receiving snowfall up to 20cm.

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

Weather warnings for snow were in place for much of the United Kingdom on Tuesday due to Storm Darcy.

Travel, which was already impeded by COVID-19 restrictions, has been brought to a halt in many areas. Some roads have been closed entirely, causing long delays. Warnings apply to Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. Wales has not currently been issued weather warnings.

The Met Office has warned of heavy snowfall as well as temperatures as low as -15 degrees in parts of Scotland.

“We’ll see further snow showers over the next couple of days and widespread overnight frosts and ice with temperatures for some not rising above freezing,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

England has also experienced heavy snow and ice, causing schools which, despite COVID-19, had remained open to finally close. The snow also forced certain vaccination centres to close.

Many train services have closed, including those in Kent and Essex.

Southern Rail has cancelled services in south-east London due to treacherous conditions on the tracks.

The yellow warning means that there could potentially be power outages in some areas. Residents of some areas may qualify for a £25 Cold Weather Payment from the Department for Work & Pensions to tide them over. The DWP scheme applies when the local temperature falls below 0 for seven consecutive days.

Some areas affected by Storm Darcy are expected to receive over 20cm of snow. ”Convergence lines, where showers organise into bands, becoming heavy and persistent, are likely to drive these larger accumulations and further warnings are likely to be issued as the locations affected become clearer.” said Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale.

BBC Weather’s Billy Payne described the winter storm as the most significant cold spell for three years. “We’ll see further snow showers over the next couple of days and widespread overnight frosts and ice with temperatures for some not rising above freezing,” he said.