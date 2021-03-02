Streets can’t be named after public figures in Welsh county

By Luthien Evans | News Editor

In the Welsh county of Denbighshire, North Wales, senior councillors have decided that streets in the county will no longer be named after or inspired by public figures, celebrities or any other individuals.This is for safeguarding measures against the possibility of these individuals becoming controversial in the future. The lead member for corporate services, Richard Mainon, has spoken on this decision stating that as ‘times and attitudes change, some names did not stand the test of time and could be divisive’.

The council decided that street names will instead be used to ‘describe the area and signify the cultural and historical significance of the place’. Ultimately concluding with the fact that street names should be focused on the place rather than an individual like a celebrity.

The county council will only make an exception to this decision for those people who have achieved ‘once in a generation’ feats.

These exceptions will help to ease the burden that many council offices have felt in the county, as many relatives of fallen military personnel have asked for them to name the street on their behalf. Armed services bodies have previously mentioned that this may not be a good idea, unless as previously mentioned, they have done ‘something truly exceptional’. This policy has therefore made it easier on counsellors who felt burdened by the prospect of saying no to these grieving relatives. Furthermore, it was hard for those members who were tasked with the job of naming streets, as they had to prioritise who they thought warranted this honour. Emma Jones, the senior counsel officer, even stated that the ‘normalisation of naming streets after individuals should be removed’.

Debates on this topic have been common. Many places that were once named after Jimmy Savile have since been renamed following the emergence of information of Savile being a serial sexual predator. Patterns of glorification followed by a rebuttal of said celebrity has become ever more common.

Many have shown the other side of the debate, claiming that the so-called ‘blanket ban’ on street names should not prevent those worthy of being given the privilege. Many of those in opposition to the blanket ban state Captain Tom Moore as one who should have his fundraising work recognised in such a manner, it may not occur if a blanket ban is imposed.

Further changes to the process of street naming in this county have been rectified. The council have announced that new street names should have Welsh only names, this was greeted warmly by Welsh language campaigners and pressure groups such as the Welsh Language Society, also known as Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gymraeg.

A member of the Welsh Language Society also stated “I think that having our street names in Welsh is an important way of remembering that the Welsh language belongs to all of us”.