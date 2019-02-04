Student Union extends opening hours of meeting rooms

By Emma Ogao

The Students’ Union has extended opening hours of meeting rooms on the 4th floor.

“We have listened to feedback from student groups and as a result, we’ve extended the opening hours of meeting rooms on the 4th floor until midnight each day” states Henri Page, Vice- President of Societies and Volunteering.

This is a move that targeted to support students, particularly during the exam and revision periods. It will also enable more time and flexibility for societies, clubs and volunteering to execute sessions.