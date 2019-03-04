Sustainability Week in Cardiff

By Suzannah Murphy

The Sustainable Places Research Institute has organised a series of free events marking Cardiff University’s 2019 Sustainability Week, commencing 4th of March, with a key focus on food production.

A key event, led by Professor Lang, from City, University of London, explores potential transformation of the UK food system from a stretched and unsustainable (economically, environmentally and health-wise) system to rebuilding ecosystems and a healthier Britain.

This talk, “Should the UK grow more food?”, shall additionally form discussions on the implications of Brexit on food production, as well as a potential UK benchmark diet and implications of eating habits. The event takes place on Thursday (5.30-7pm).

Further discussions hosted by the Sustainable Research Institute include; ‘Bananageddon- A fruit in crisis’ exploring sustainable methods to keep the banana as a regular in household fruit bowls, as well as ‘Transforming relationships with regional food systems’, a talk on how technology can be utilised to create healthy and sustainable diets. Events take place on Tuesday (2-3pm) and Thursday (1.30-2.30pm), respectively.

For those wanting to get outside, the Institute are hosting a range of activities across Cardiff’s green areas. From guided walks around the Bute Park to community gardens, both Global Gardens in Whitchurch (Wednesday 9.30am-1pm) or Canton Community Gardens (Thursday, 9.30am-12.30pm), to a tour of the Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales, an economic botany collection and herbarium (Tuesday 12-1pm), there’s lots to get involved with.

An additional opportunity to catch some fresh air and appreciate Cardiff’s community efforts to become more sustainable is the guided bike ride to Riverside Community Gardens. Includes a scenic ride along the Taf trail and gardening activities once at the allotments on Friday (2-4.30pm).

Furthermore, the Photovoice workshop, a practical taught demonstration of an alternative research method, occurring on the Thursday.

Given the importance of diminishing green spaces in cities and the fundamental importance of looking after our ecosystems through sustainable food production, getting involved with Sustainability Week is certainly worthwhile.

The Sustainable Places Research Institute encompasses academics within the field of sustainability and collaborating organisations, enabling the implementation of research into larger projects.

For more information on the above events, visit the below link:

http://www.cardiff.ac.uk/news/view/1445552-sustainability-week-2019?fbclid=IwAR0do9kc5xg-MIFU3yVvUMNhWfVii3Tzn7fl__boBGdXeIT3Gtaig3QK_ZQ