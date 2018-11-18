The A Capella Society Winter Showcase

By Rose HG Baker

Want to attend an amazing night of music, fun, with snacks being provided by the baking society? Then come to the A Cappella Society Winter showcase!

Held in Y Plas at 7:30pm on Thursday 29th November, the night will consist of all five of our groups showcasing four arrangements that they have prepared and ending with a classic Christmas number. Tickets are available now for £5 at cardiffstudents.com in the “What’s on” section, or can be purchased on the door for £6. Grab them while they’re hot as this is not an event to miss!

The competitive groups have been hard at work rehearsing twice a week to prepare for their entry for the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella ( or ICCA) and Voice Fest, two major collegiate A Cappella Competitions. The DeciBelles have gone through a dynamic change, with nine new members and a shiny new Musical Director in the form of Charlie Pittaway. They’ll be showcasing some of their ICCA set at the showcase as well as others, including Murder Song and Salute. We’re looking forward to seeing the new line up perform!

Vox have been hard at work hoping to build on their success from last year, after winning the most awards at the CU A Cappella Awards Evening and reaching the ICCA UK semi-finals last year. Featuring some familiar faces (including fabulous soprano Megan Thomas as MD) and brand new members, these guys and gals are sure to wow audiences with their outstanding harmonies in California Dreamin’!

The Acappellads are hoping to make their official competitive debut this year by entering the ICCAs. With experienced MDs Phil Sim and Tom Hartley in charge, and some new lads joining the troupe, there’s never been a better time to come along to the showcase and see the new arrangements these guys have prepared!

Meanwhile, the non-competitive groups consistently amaze audiences with how much they can learn in such a short period. This is Acatude’s first year as an official group, and with five new members and three new arrangements, these girls will wow you with their gorgeous rendition of Unwritten. This group have worked incredibly hard under the guidance of their incredible MD Clarice Thorn and are incredibly excited for their official debut.

Finally, our uncapped group, InterChorus, has continued to progress this semester. With over sixty members in the group this year, it is incredible to see how many people are dedicated to learning new arrangements in a non-competitive environment. David Crowe is continuing as MD, and has gifted the group with another of his incredible medleys. He says:

“The A Cappella showcase is this year’s must see event! We’re going to be singing a wide array of songs for you to enjoy, from ABBA to Coldplay. We hope to see you all there!”

If you haven’t been convinced to buy a ticket yet, head to our Youtube channel to watch some performances! Check out our Facebook for more info regarding the event if you’re interested, and we hope to see you there!