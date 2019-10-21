The BAFTA Cymru Awards see Welsh film well-represented across many categories

By Anna Dutton

BAFTA Cymru took place on Sunday October 13 in St David’s Hall Cardiff and was well-attended by a host of familiar faces and rising talent. The ceremony takes place each year to celebrate and honour film production and broadcasting, as well as television and games in hopes of inspiring the next generation of creative genius in Wales.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Huw Stevens, the BBC Radio 1 DJ, with other presenters including Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones, as well as Craig Roberts and Edward Bluemel from Killing Eve. Other guests included Cath Ayers from popular BBC Drama Keeping Faith and Jodie Whittaker from Doctor Who, to name a few.

An audience of 900 guests attended the ceremony where they were treated to an evening of live performances from singer/songwriter Casi Wyn and Jo Hartley, cast members from Doctor Who, the actor and first time director of Downton Abbey and Knightfall Tom Cullen, and comedian Elis James was also in attendance to support the nominations.

Across the evening, 26 awards were presented ranging from Best Actor/Actress, Gaming, Children’s Programme and Hair and Make-Up, to name a few. There was a live stream of the event, as well as backstage interviews taking place with those who had won awards. For the first time, these interviews were then uploaded to the BAFTA social media channels. Tweets were sent throughout the evening showing the interviews and congratulating the evening’s winners. This new use of social media gave viewers an intimate glimpse of the glitz and glamour of the evening.

Anorac, a film presented by Huw Stevens as he embarks on a musical pilgrimage of Wales with nothing but his yellow anorak to understand more about the Welsh music scene, won four awards. One award was given to Madoc Roberts for Editing, another for Photography: Factual to Joni Cray and Gruffydd Davies, Huw Stevens won a Presenting award and finally an award for Sound was given to Jules Davies.

The award for best actress went to Gabrielle Creevey, first-time nominee for her role in My Skin, a programme aired on BBC Three exploring the insecurities of growing up and mental health in a coming-of-age drama. This programme also won the award for best TV Drama. The award for best actor went to Celyn Jones for his role in Manhunt, an ITV drama about the investigation into the death of a French student.

There were further awards for welsh talent in other areas including Welsh Film with the award going to Last Summer and the Obey writer/director Jamie Jones being given the Breakthrough award. There were also many other awards given out throughout the evening, all celebrating and honouring the creative talent Wales has to offer. For the full list of awards, go to the BAFTA Cymru website.

This year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards were deemed a great success with the event organisers highlighted the amazing array of talent present in today’s creative sector. With so much to celebrate and even more to look forward to, Welsh creative talent, whether as an actor or actress, a writer or a producer, the future looks bright. As Nessa from Gavin and Stacey puts it: “tidy”.