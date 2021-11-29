The Best Ways To Enjoy Cardiff This Festive Season

By Ruth Hoey | Advice Editor

With the days getting shorter, the nights getting longer and the temperatures getting colder it can only mean one thing: Christmas is right around the corner. With only a few weeks left until the end of term, now is the perfect time to enjoy everything that Cardiff has to offer in this festive season.

There is so much that Cardiff has to offer as the capital of Wales. From Christmas markets, to shows and concerts there’s something for every student to enjoy. Here’s some inspiration to get you started in your festive adventures:

Christmas Markets

A perfect way to get in some Christmas shopping or just immerse yourself in the festive spirit is the Christmas Markets. Under the stunning array of Christmas lights and decorations, the small huts add a magical feel to the centre of Cardiff.

The stalls offer a huge variety of gifts and attractions. Huts with handcrafted gifts are a brilliant way to both finish up your Christmas shopping and support local makers. Interspersed throughout are the food and drink stalls which transform the Christmas market experience into a festive day out. From hot chocolates to Bratwurst and roasted nuts, there’s everything you could possibly want!

The Markets are open from the 11th November-23rd December with a complete list of vendors available at www.cardiffchristmasmarket.com.

Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland is just another great way to get into the festive spirit in Cardiff this year. It’s back this year both in City Hall Lawn and the Castle with lots of festive attractions. In the Castle boasts the popular Ice Rink. This year it includes an extended Ice Walk through the Castle grounds for an added magical touch.

City Hall Lawn also offers a great festive experience. Bring along your friends, flatmates and coursemates. (Or it’s even a great place for a date!) CardiffCastle.com gives all the information on the rides and activities from the Giant Wheel, Ice Bar and all the usual Fun-Fair Games.

Shows

Another great way to enjoy the festive season in Cardiff is a visit to one of the many shows or pantomimes it has to offer.

The Millennium Centre is offering a magical production of Beauty and the Beast which is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Another option is the pantomime production of Aladdin in NewTheatre in the city centre. Pantomimes are the epitome of winter festivities and a sure way to brighten up your day, especially as they get colder and darker as winter approaches.

Parks

Is there any better way to get into the festive spirit this year than exploring Cardiff’s amazing parks? Get yourself bundled up in in a hat and scarf and head out to Roath or Bute Park.

This year Bute is offering a festive light trail which is sure to be an incredible festive visual spectacle.

Take a winter stroll around either of these parks and indulge in a luxury hot chocolate. There are so many independent coffee shops nearby both parks to choose from.

Christmas Carol Concert

There are also many churches and societies in Cardiff this winter offering free, festive carol services. With traditional Christmas carols, tea and warm mince pies they create a real festive experience.

One example is Highfields church in Cathays. This church is student friendly and offering a range of carols services before the end of term. From traditional carols to a unique Jazz carols concert adding a twist to the traditional tunes, there are loads of options.

The Cardiff Uni’s Christian Union is also offering a carol service specifically for students. This carol service put together by students is a great way for you to enjoy the festive season in Cardiff this year!