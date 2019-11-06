The Future is Female

By Natalie Graham

In a world where women are still pushed to the side, Warrior Women have stepped up to the mark creating an outlet for women to flourish and step into the spotlight. I first read about Warrior Women Events after seeing a Facebook advertisement, my first impressions? A welcoming, inspiring and safe place to express individuality and creativity.

Rather than have me describe to you the refreshing and much needed female only events, I have asked the founders of Warrior Women’s Events to do it for me!

How would you summaris Warior Women Events to young women aren’t aware what it is?? Perhaps what would be the benefit to students who are about to graduate and enter the workplace?

“Warrior Women Events are monthly events that aim to inspire and celebrate women. The thought provoking and feel good events, bring together like-minded women in a relaxed and friendly environment. Each month has a different theme and shines the spotlight on some inspirational ladies who share their journeys and stories with us.

“The events are suitable for all women at all ages – especially those who are about to graduate or enter the workplace as they are a great way to learn and they are also an opportunity for you to meet other women and make connections.The aim of our events are that our tribe leave feeling inspired and motivated – but most importantly leave feeling good.

“At every event we have a guest blogger who captures the event in their own words. So if you have your own blog and fancy covering one of our events – get in touch! Or if you can’t make it to one of our events, our Warrior Women Wednesday feature on our social media channels is a great way to learn about a variety of different inspiring women.”

Why and When was Warrior Women set up?

“We would always come across amazing women doing unbelievable things in Wales – whether that was in business, society or the community – and we were always blown away by the abundance of talent and inspirational journeys on our door step.

“We noticed that the networking events available were mostly just suited to one type of audience, and there wasn’t a space in Cardiff where we could network, celebrate the successes of women and learn from their experiences. We wanted to find a way to bring together the amazing women of Wales and so in 2017 Warrior Women Events was born – with the aim to produce thought provoking, feel good and inspiring events.

“Over time the events have evolved, we’ve constantly asked for feedback and listened to what our attendees want so that they can get even more out of coming along.”

Why is this a woman only event, is there a need/demand for women only networking groups?

“The events aim to inspire and celebrate women. We wanted to create a space where like-minded women could come together and we could learn from the successes and experiences of women.

“We also wanted to create a platform for female run businesses and brands to share their stories but also showcase their products and talent. The events started as a passion project and we have been blown away by the support and positive feedback that they have received.

“The events really demonstrate what an amazing community that we have in Wales.”

Can you explain for potential new attendees what happens at one of the meet ups? What should they expect to gain from attending?

“At every event you step into our Warrior Women Events bubble for a few hours.

“Each event consists of a different theme and features a panel of three inspiring ladies who talk to us about their experiences.

“We hear the highs and lows of their journey and really peel back the layers of a topic. As well as getting a friendly welcome and a drink on arrival, the event features a range of amazing local female run businesses – you have the chance to browse and see their awesome work at our market place, win prizes and sample some of their delicious work.

“You’ll also get the chance to mingle with some pretty awesome ladies – whether that’s other attendees, our speakers or those who have a stall in our market place.

“It’s a really relaxed and friendly environment and the aim is that you leave feeling inspired and feeling good!”

Do you have a theme for each meet up or is it all about open discussion?

“Each month the event has a different theme and we cover a variety of relevant subjects. Past topics have included self-love, career, interior design, sustainable fashion and our last event was part of Cardiff Design Festival and featured three amazing creative ladies who turned their passions into successful businesses.

“We really welcome audience participation especially in the Q&A part of the evening – the audience always have such interesting questions for our panel.”

Is this a profit/Non-profit organisation and do you have commercial support from businesses or charities?

“Warrior Women Events started as a passion project and has evolved over time.

“As we’ve grown in size, we’ve been lucky to work with some amazing businesses who have shared our vision of empowering and celebrating women.

“We’ve recently just entered into a new partnership with Tramshed Tech which we are really excited about as it means even more women can benefit from our events. We always support local businesses and are lucky to have worked with some inspiring female run businesses and showcase the work of some really talented ladies at our events.

“We think it’s great that attendees get to meet the makers and get to network and interact with some pretty inspiring ladies.”

`What has the reaction been since you started the events?

“The reaction from those who have attended our events has been really positive. We love the fact that people leave inspired and feeling good – whether that’s from being motivated by one of our talks, learning something new or just making a new connection.

“You can take as much or as little as you like from the event, you may come with a group of friends for a night out or come to network like a boss – the event is there for whatever you want it to be.

“We love reading everyone’s messages on social media after the event – one of our favourites was ‘I think it’s officially on my list of reasons to love Cardiff.’”

When and what is your next event?

“Our next event is Thursday 14th November at Tramshed Tech and is all about ‘Women at the Top’.

“We’ve got two inspirational ladies, both at the top of their game, sharing with us their journeys and experiences of getting to where they are today.

“So if you are just starting out on your career or even just fancy listening to some inspiring stories – then make sure you grab yourself a ticket!”

Link below:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/warrior-women-events-women-at-the-top-tickets-73730759687

For more information on Warrior Women Events near you, make sure to visit: www.warriorwomenevents.co.uk