The future of energy production and what it means for the UK

By Matt Tomlin

We are living in a time of problems being pushed to the backs of people’s minds despite little time to solve them. Some reading this may have heard about recent reports on global warming, which have explained that the human race may only have until 2030 to prevent a 2C warmer world and the catastrophic consequences which can come with this, as has been revealed by IPCC. In a time of concerns about disparities in wealth and opportunity in the UK, with incomes being vastly lower in Scotland and Wales, for example, than in South East England and London, let’s take a glance at how the environmentally necessary development of renewable energy production could also help people’s job prospects and opportunities in this country.

Currently renewable energy sources produce around 20-30% of the UK’s energy throughout the year. Wind power is the biggest contributor of all the renewable sources available, followed by biomass, solar and hydropower respectively. Nuclear energy, although not being renewable (the waste is there and useless except for being annoyingly toxic for centuries) makes up 24.4% of UK energy production compared to fossil fuels, which make up 45.6% of production. In a world where we are told our days are numbered, the UK is still pretty reliant on a system which pollutes heavily.

Some parts of the UK are more ideal for locating renewable energy production than others, and this is where discussion about creating better job prospects around the whole of the United Kingdom can begin. We all know that Scotland is unhappy with the funding and the opportunities available to it as a country and there is similar sentiment in both Wales and Northern Ireland.

Fortunately, opportunities have arisen for green energy development in these sectors and can continue to do so to a large extent. Wind turbines ideally need 8mph wind speeds to operate effectively and the parts of the UK where these wind speeds are most common are Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, areas of relatively high altitudes.

Solar has a slightly different story to wind power, although this involves both optimism and flaws for it as a sector. Solar power perhaps is the most optimistic of them all. Solar panels can be located anywhere, usually provided that they face south to absorb the most sunlight for energy production, but the further south they are in the UK, the more sunlight they absorb. So, despite Scotland and Northern Ireland being viable for solar energy production, they are not as effective as southern parts of the UK for the construction of solar power plants. However, this is good news for Wales, South Wales in particular, as it is one of the better locations in the UK for solar panels.

Although this article has only touched upon this topic briefly, it has been worth mentioning that the growing renewable energy sector provides a chance to settle some of the disdain and inequality felt within the UK. Green energy and the need for it to be produced swiftly, as has been shown by the recent IPCC report, provides jobs, more so than both coal and nuclear combined in some countries. These jobs are needed to give people prosperity in all four regions of the UK.