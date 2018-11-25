The ‘Iceman’ isn’t your usual dartsplayer

By George Willoughby

Gerwyn Price secured the first of Wales’ televised Professional Darts Corporation Major events after coming out victorious over Gary Anderson at the 2018 Grand Slam of Darts final.

In a thrilling match with the ‘Flying Scotsman’, Price, also known as the ‘Iceman’, prevailed 16-13 and it’s fair to say that his jubilant reaction rather frustrated his opponent.

The pair were seen to clash in several heated exchanges with Gerywn Price expressing his passion much to the distaste of Gary Anderson. Price’s reaction was unsurprising given he trailed for the majority of the match, but a fabulous turnaround saw the 33-year old from Markham bring home the first televised PDC Major for Wales.

The story of Gerwyn Price really is quite the spectacle. He turned his attention to becoming a full-time darts player in 2014 and it hasn’t taken him long to make a name for himself on the world darting stage. Prior to his 2018 Grand Slam title, Price had previously finished runner-up in last year’s UK Open narrowly missing out to Peter Wright, and he also was defeated alongside his Welsh partner Mark Webster in the 2017 PDC Team Finals for Wales.

What’s even more impressive is that before darts, Price played Rugby Union for Welsh Premier Side Neath and Cross Keys as well as Ruby League with a stint at the South Wales Scorpions. He turned to Darts after fellow Welshman, and darts player Barrier Bates encouraged him to gain qualification and subsequently enter the PDC.

It’s been success after success for the ‘Iceman’ who has certainly made a big impression in his short time in the PDC. To get a sense of his success, in the years 2014/15, he only made the quarter-finals once out of six competitions. Since then, over a two-year period he has reached four quarter-finals and recently won himself a Grand Slam title. Furthermore, although his 10th placed finish in the most recent Premier League of Darts wasn’t spectacular, it was Price’s debut in the competition which only contains the very best so just reaching it I’m sure would have been a great honour for the man from Markham.

