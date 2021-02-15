The importance of LGBT+ History Month

February is LGBT+ History Month in the UK; a time to amplify and listen to the voices of the LGBT+ community. It is ever-important, especially in 2021.

By Tirion Davies | Editor-in-Chief

February is LGBT+ History Month in the UK; a time where we can celebrate and amplify the voices of those within the LGBT+ community around us.

For those within the community, the struggle has spanned centuries, and their fight still continues to this day. Although the world is beginning to be more open about gender identity and sexuality, those within the LGBT+ community in many countries still face persecution, and many still face discrimination in the UK.

Section 28, a law passed in 1988 to stop councils and schools from “promoting the teaching of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship” was only abolished in 2003. For many, this law still feels as though it exists in many communities even in 2021.

In a time where sexual and gender identity is mostly celebrated in the media, it can be easy to forget that although celebration online is one thing, danger still lurks for those in the LGBT+ community.

Media, thankfully, has embraced the LGBT+ community, and we are beginning to see more representation on our screens. From Drag Race to Pose to It’s A Sin, the stories of those within the LGBT+ are beginning to be amplified.

Yet, shows like It’s A Sin, the Russell T. Davies drama which has been dominating headlines, and television screens for the past few months, are still gaining backlash. It’s A Sin revolves around a group of friends who identify as queer battling through the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and has been praised by many as not only an accurate depiction of the LGBT+ community but also of the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS present during the period in question.

Although, juxtaposing articles from tabloid newspapers have hit social media recently, with many drawing comparisons between the discussion of sex scenes in Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton, compared with the discussion of Channel 4’s It’s A Sin sex scenes. Bridgerton shows mainly heterosexual sex scenes, whilst It’s A Sin has predominantly same-sex sex scenes.

Yet, hundreds of people noted that while Bridgerton’s sex scenes were branded ‘the hottest sex scenes ever’ by The Sun, the same tabloid newspaper called It’s A Sin sex scenes ‘explicit’ and ‘raunchy’, claiming that there was ‘So much sex’.

The Sun has since apologised for the misleading headline and has since updated it to include words such as ‘Liberating’.

It’s A Sin has become Channel 4’s most-watched drama series in its history, indicating that the stories of the LGBT+ community are stories millions want to see.

The Channel 4 drama isn’t the only television programme amplifying the voices within this community, but it is the only one everyone is currently talking about.

There are still stories which have yet to earn a platform, but as shows with LGBT+ representation gain in popularity, there is a hope that there will be more opportunity for these voices to be heard. As shows like It’s A Sin, Pose and many others continue to do well, it indicates to studios that these are the stories we want to see. It indicates further than amplifying these voices should not be a ‘risk’.

We must also amplify the voices of the BAME members of the LGBT+ community, a section of the community often under-represented.

NBC News announced recently that, according to US LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD’s annual “Where We Are on TV” report, it is the first time we’re seeing more LGBTQ people of colour than white LGBTQ characters on our screens.

The report did note, however, that there are still improvements to be made. LGBTQ activist and editor for the queer media outlet Xtra, Tre’vell Anderson noted, “until there’s every type of LGBTQ person represented on screen, there’s still work to be done”.

Outlets here within Wales, such as the Iris Prize Film Festival, a film festival for those within the LGBT+ community are important and offer an opportunity for those within the community to express themselves. There should be that same option in traditional film festivals.

As you can see, I’ve only touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the history of the LGBT+ community – there is far more than can be said.

Changes still need to be made to the way the LGBT+ community is treated. Understanding is becoming more a part of everyday life, but more still needs to be done.

During this year’s LGBT+ History Month, I implore you to use the time to learn about the LGBT+ community and to amplify their voices.

Mis Chwefror yw mis Hanes y Gymuned LGBT+ yma yn y Deyrnas Unedig; cyfnod i ni gyd dathlu ac ehangu ar leisiau’r rhai yn rhan o’r gymuned LGBT+ o’n gwmpas.

I’r rhai yn rhan o’r gymuned, mae’r frwydr dros eu hawliau wedi parhau am ganrifoedd, a dal i barhau hyd heddiw. Er bod y byd yn dechrau bod yn fod agored am hunaniaeth rywiol a chenedl, mae’r gymuned LGBT+ yn nifer o wledydd dal i wynebu erledigaeth, ac mae rhai dal yn wynebu anffafriaeth yma yn y Deyrnas Unedig.

Ond yn 2003 oedd Adran 28 wedi’i wahardd ym Mhrydain. Yr oedd y ddeddf wedi’i chyhoeddi yn 1988 i wahardd cynghorau ac ysgolion rhag addysgu am y gymuned LGBT+, ac yn ei wneud yn rhywbeth ffiaidd. Er wnaeth y ddeddf cael ei wahardd yn 2003, mae nifer yn teimlo fel ei bod yn parhau hyd heddiw yn nifer o lefydd.

Yng nghyfnod pan ein bod yn dathlu’r gymuned LGBT+ yn y cyfryngau, mae’n hawdd anghofio bod peryg dal yn rhan o fywyd pob dydd i’r gymuned.

Diolch byth ein bod yn dechrau gweld fwy o gynrychiolaeth ar ein rhaglennu, sydd yn dechrau newid barnau. Gyda rhaglennu megis Pose, It’s A Sin a Drag Race, ceir y cyfle nawr i weld lleisiau’r gymuned yn cael ei arddangos yn y ffordd y dylen nhw, gyda chynrychiolaeth.

Ond, mae rhaglenni megis It’s A Sin gan Russell T Davies am grŵp o ffrindiau yn y 1980au’n rhan o’r gymuned LGBT+, dal i dderbyn adlach. Mae’r rhaglen yn drafod cyfnod y 1980au yng nghanol yr epidemig HIV ac AIDS, ac mae wedi derbyn llawer o ganmoliaeth gan nid yn unig pobl yn rhan o’r gymuned LGBT+, ond hefyd pobl oedd yn gwylio’r epidemig yn digwydd yn y 1980au.

Er hyn, mae erthyglau wedi ymddangos ar gyfryngau cymdeithasol gan The Sun, yn dangos dwy agwedd gyferbyniol i’r ffordd o adrodd am raglenni teledu gydag adrannau rhywiol. Yn achos It’s A Sin, yr oedd y papur yn defnyddio geiriau fel ‘raunchy’ ac ‘explicit’, tra’r oeddynt yn trafod rhaglen fel Bridgerton, gyda chymeriadau anghyfunrhyw fel ‘the hottest sex scenes ever’.

Erbyn hyn, mae The Sun wedi ymddiheuro am y ffordd ei bod nhw wedi trafod y rhaglen It’s A Sin, yn nodi ei bod nhw wedi dangos cariad at y rhaglen ers iddo ddechrau.

Gyda mwy o raglenni yn dangos bywydau LGBT+, ceir mwy o gyfle i ragor o leisiau’r gymuned yma derbyn llais. Daeth It’s A Sin i fod y rhaglen fwyaf poblogaidd Channel 4 ers ei ddechreuad, ac mae’n profi bod pobl yn awyddus i glywed gan y gymuned yma. Ni ddylai bod rhoi’r cyfle i’r rhai yn y gymuned LGBT+ gallu dweud eu hanes yn ‘risg’.

Dylem hefyd wneud yn siŵr ein bod yn manylu ar fywydau’r aelodau BAME y gymuned LGBT+, sy’n aml yn cael eu hanghofio amdanynt yn y drafodaeth.

Yn ôl NBC News, ceir mwy o gymeriadau BAME LGBT+ na chymeriadau gwyn LGBT+ ar raglenni ac yn ffilmiau yn ddiweddar, ond mae dal angen i’r hanes newid.

Sonia Tre’vell Anderson, actifydd LGBTQ a golygydd Xtra, “tan bod pob math o berson LGBTQ yn derbyn cynrychiolaeth ar sgrin, mae dal angen i ni wneud mwy o waith”.

Mae’n dal rhaid i newidiadau ddod i’r ffordd ein bod yn weld cynrychiolaeth o’r gymuned LGBT+ a’r ffordd ei bod yn cael ei drin. Er bod dealltwriaeth yn dod yn rhan o fywyd pob dydd, mae dal angen bod mwy yn cael ei wneud.

Yn ystod Mis Hanes LGBT+ eleni, hoffwn eich bod chi’n addysgu am y gymuned, ac ein bod ni gyd yn wneud yn fwy i’w helpu fel bod eu lleisiau’n cael ei chlywed.