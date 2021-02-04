The importance of Sexual Violence Awareness Week

*Trigger Warning: This article contains content surrounding sexual assault and violence and may be upsetting for some.*

With the commencement of Sexual Violence Awareness Week across the the UK, the Welsh Government are supporting the need for awareness surrounding sexual abuse and violence. Deputy Minister and Chief Whip Jane Hutt commented, “in order to combat the problem, we must shine a light on it, raise awareness of it and ensure that we empower victims to seek help and support,” urging anyone who has experienced any form of sexual violence to get support from the live fear free 24 hour helpline.

Sexual violence is, unfortunately, a very common and disturbing issue that occurs frequently across the UK. Sexual violence and abuse includes any form of sexual assault or harassment without the consent of the victim. Rape Crisis UK defines sexual violence as: any unwanted sexual act or activity. There are many different kinds of unwanted sexual acts or activities, such as rape, trafficking and female genital mutilation (FGM) to name but a few. The large scale of victims and possible sexual violence cases makes it all the more important to raise awareness and reduce the idea that it should be a taboo subject.

At the end of March 2017, the Crime Survey for England and Wales released its statistics on sexual violence, finding around 20% of women and 4% of men have experienced some type of sexual assault since the age of 16: equivalent to about 3.4 million female and 631,000 male victims. These numbers demonstrate the terrifying reality that a quarter of the female population in England and Wales have experienced some form of sexual assault in their liftetime.

The World Health Organisation added that 1 in 3 female victims of nonconsensual sex experienced an assault for the first time between 11-17 years old. This is similar for men, as around 1 in 4 male victims of nonconsensual sex experienced it for the first time between 11-17 years old. 1 in 4 reported that it occurred before age 10.

Overall, 1 in 5 women will experience attempted or complete rape in their lifetime, whilst for men it stands at 1 in 38, yet many go without support or feel they are guilted into believing it was their own fault.

Sexual violence or assault is never justified and it is never the fault of the abused. One of the main issues with prosecuting or being able to come forward about sexual violence is the miseducation of consent. If anything about a sexual encounter was non-consensual it was sexual misconduct, that can be charged as sexual assault. The Rapecrisis UK outline the importance of consent regarding any sexual activity or encounters: ‘If someone consents to sex, it means they agree by choice, and also that they have the freedom and capacity to make that choice.’

This also means that the person has the freedom to change their mind or decision even if previously consented. People cannot give consent if they are: scared or threatened or bullied into it, very drunk or under the influence of drugs, asleep or unconscious. If you said ‘yes’ to something because you were scared for your life or safety, or for the life or safety of someone you care about, you didn’t consent. This also means that if your body froze or ‘flopped’ / went limp or you weren’t able to speak, it doesn’t mean you gave your consent for what happened to you.

Any situation in which stealthing occurred, meaning the removal of a condom without the others knowledge or lying about being on birth control, is also non-consensual and counts as sexual assault. Any child under 13 cannot consent to sexual activity under any circumstances, whereas other laws protect children from 17 and under from certain sexual occurrences like distribution of pornographic materials and sexual relationships between anyone over 18 and anyone under 16.

Sexual consent looks like:

Enthusiastically saying “yes!”

Talking to your partner about what you do and don’t want, and listening to them in return

Checking in with your partner – “Is this OK? Do you want to slow down? Do you want to stop?”

Respecting someone’s choice if they say “no” – never trying to change their mind or put pressure on them

Consent does not depend on actions like flirting or accepting drinks and especially not because of what you wear. Being pressured into sex because you are married, have previosuly consented or are in a relationship with the person is also sexual assault.

Many people are not aware of what consent really means, because it is not widely taught within the education system or spoken about enough, but if something happened which you do not remember agreeing to or were not in the capacity to agree to that is sexual assault.

The Welsh Government have introduced measures during this week to increase awareness and offer as much support as possible to victims of sexual violence. Their new campaign: This is Sexual Abuse, was launched this week, to help people recognise the signs of sexual abuse and empower them to come forward and seek help. Similarly, the awareness spread and encouraged throughout Sexual Violence Awareness Week demonstrates the Welsh Government’s desires to aid victims of sexual violence and bring about an end to domestic violence in Wales.

With the more awareness raised, more victims are empowered and can get the support they need.