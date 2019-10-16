The Simpsons: Building a more cromulent Ireland

By Dervla O’Brien

Over the past three years, Ireland Simpsons Fans have gone from a small Facebook group to Ireland’s newest political party born of a meme page.

The Ireland Simpsons Fans Facebook group was set up in January 2016 after a few disgruntled Irish fans felt under-represented within the wider UK Simpsons Fans meme pages.

The page began as a small community for fanatic meme-ers but has since become an Irish cultural sensation. The page has 105,000 followers, or approximately 2% of the Irish population.

The group’s popularity can be attributed to two key factors: firstly, the show was aired daily on RTE2, Ireland’s largest TV channel, and became a cornerstone of this generation’s childhood. Secondly, the memes in the group have the ability to capture the zeitgeist of young Irish millennials in a way that has not been done before. The community contribution has led to light-hearted takes on serious news topics and provides people with an outlet to discuss the politics of the day if they feel traditional news sources have become alienating and increasingly divisive.

During the last few years, a clear trend began to arise in the memes produced for the page. The politics is clearly left-leaning, geared towards young people and their frustrations. Content often includes healthcare costs, housing prices and transport issues. Some contributors have even produced memes about poor rural infrastructure and the isolation of living in places such as Donegal.

In May 2019, the page had its first foray into politics as members supporting Green Party politician Hazel Chu started to make memes, such as the iconic “I Choo Choo Choose You” card which was Ralph Wiggum’s valentine’s card with Chu’s face photoshopped onto it. When Chu was later elected, she publicly thanked the page for her success.

After seeing the amount of influence wielded in electing Chu, it became apparent the platform had a loud political voice. From here, it was seemingly inevitable that someone would use Ireland Simpson Fans with political intent and so the Irish Simpsons Fans (ISF) Party was born. They officially launched in September 2019 and within the first 24 hours, 800 members signed up to be part of the party. It now has roughly 1,300 members which is more party members than some parties represented by elected Teachtaí Dála (Assembly Delegates) of Dáil Éireann (the Irish Parliament).

The party has many cromulent policies. They range from “Donegal needs a Monorail (or other train-based transport) in order to rank among its sister cities Ogdenville and New Haverbrook.” to “No terf club, not allowed to have one: The ISF Party will turn Ireland into the most progressive country in the world for Trans rights”. The success of this new vehicle for change highlights how millennials are becoming more visible in politics.