The Tramshed, live music and leisure centre, goes for sale

The Tramshed, a centre for the arts with a long history, is going for sale. The venue has hosted live music digitally in the face of COVID-19.

By Zoe Kramer | Head of News

The Tramshed, a beloved Cardiff live music venue, is for sale for £3.2m.

The 57,088 sq ft building, which until 2015 remained unused, doubles as an office space and yoga studio when it’s not hosting high-profile gigs. The building also includes a cinema, a cafe, and over 30 apartments.

However, even if the building doesn’t sell imminently, it will still host concerts COVID-19 permitting, as it will be leased by the events company for another ten years.

A spokeswoman for TEG MJR said: “We have a long term lease at Tramshed and look forward to working with the future owners of the building in bringing the best live music and events to Cardiff. “

The building is listed as Grade II and was originally built as a tram depot in 1902.

The Tramshed nearly closed last summer over a planning dispute. There had been plans for a new flat to be built behind the building, which would have prevented artists from having access to. the car park, which is essential for loading in equipment. However, the plans were dropped, and the Tramshed remained open.

The pandemic has been a difficult time for musicians. Polls across two lockdowns showed that 38% of musicians were lacking support and 19% were considering quitting music. The industry as a whole was cut in half last year, with concerts, gigs and festivals being cancelled. Music creators lost an estimated 65% of their income.

Despite the hardships of the pandemic, Wales’ music scene has continued to survive. In November, the nation celebrated the Welsh Music Prize with a digital ceremony after the panel of judges met over Zoom to deliberate. The 2020 winner was Deyah for her album Care City. The ceremony also revealed Eädyth, Mace The Great and Malan as recipients of the Triskel Award, an honour designed to recognise and support the talent of up-and-coming young artists.

The Tramshed was recently host to the Immersed! festival, a showcase of talent from South Wales which was broadcast digitally. Additionally, the Forté Project, an artistic development programme, selected two young Cardiff musicians to join its ranks. KINGKHAN and Mari Matias will receive support and masterclasses to jumpstart their careers for post-COVID-19 success, thanks to funding from the Arts Council of Wales and the PRS Foundation.

The Lead Officer of the Forté Project, Spike Griffiths, said, “Even though the past 12 months have been crushing for the music industry, it feels great to finally say that something good has emerged from such challenging times.”