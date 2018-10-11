Police appeal for information after bike theft at club night

By Jess Warren

In the early hours of Saturday, September 29 a bike was stolen from Cardiff Students’ Union. The bike was a Pinnacle Laterite road bike and belonged to Nick Goolding, a member of the SU Crew team, who was working that evening at the Charlie Sloth DJ night during Freshers’ Week.

Goolding said: “I worked my backside off that night on lights and sound to make it a good night for Freshers’ and that’s how one of the clientele repaid me

“All the [CUSU] staff have been fantastic in doing everything they can to help me find the bike and the thief, and have provided lots of information to the police.”

The suspect can be seen on CCTV footage entering the area where the bike was stored, exiting the Union out of a fire exit, and walking down Sengenydd Road with the bike.

A spokesperson from Cardiff Students’ Union confirmed that “the location [of the theft] did require access via a locked door but not behind a staff access key card”

They continued: “The Students’ Union are supporting the police with the investigation into the bike stolen from Students’ Union premises. We would encourage anyone with vital information to come forward.”

Currently, the suspect has not been identified.

South Wales Police have stated “we want to speak to [the man pictured above] in connection with the theft of a bicycle from Cardiff Students’ Union in the early hours of Saturday September 29th

“If you know, him or can help us to find, him please call us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference 1800370914.”