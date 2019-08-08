Goodbye
-
This is another test
Israeli Stats
Why Did Gair Rhydd Visit Israel and Palestine?
• To hear from people on the ground about the reality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
•To encourage greater understanding of the complexities of the conflict to help us facilitate discussion about the situation upon returning home outside of the traditional media narrative.
•To prompt us to begin considering how discussions can move forward in the hopes of one day finding a solution to the conflict.
•To show us first-hand how fragile Israeli-Palestinian relations are to broaden our understanding of the struggles faced by all who are intimately affected by the conflict.
Palestine Stats
The UJS
This trip was facilitated by the Union of Jewish Students (UJS). They have been around since 1919, addressing the concerns of 8,500 Jewish Students in Universities. They aim to lead campaigns fighting prejudice, creating inclusive environments, and educating people on divisive issues. To find out more about the work UJS do, head over to their website.
