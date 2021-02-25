Train fares for some of Transport for Wales trains to rise

By Luthien Evans | News Editor

Transport for Wales have announced that from March 1 prices for regulated rail fares will be increasing by 2.6%.

Regulated rail fares makeup around 40 percent of all rail fares and include ‘Season tickets on most commuter journeys, some Off-Peak returns tickets on long distance journeys and Anytime tickets around major cities’.

Outcries within the Welsh Government have been raised against this increase in train fares. This outcry is due to the Labour Welsh Government owning Transport for Wales, and thus set its objective. When this increase in price was suggested to be upheld in England, the Labour party suggested this would discourage the public from using trains following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

However, English train travel fares will also rise in England and Scotland, as outlined by the Department of Transport on the same date, March 1.

A spokesman from Transport for Wales has stated: ‘We are aligning ourselves with the current DfT position of an RPI plus one increase in regulated fares from March 1, 2021, helping keep fares simple for people travelling between Wales and the rest of the UK rail network.’ It was stated, however, that there will be price freezes implemented on certain rail products, such as local railcards.

Furthermore, a spokesman for the Welsh transport minister has stated that the rise in prices will act as an investment for ‘vital infrastructure and services our economy and our communities need’.

This announcement comes after the Welsh Government has nationalised the Wales and Borders rail franchise, starting from February 7. Welsh Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, has stated that the nationalisation would allow for the protection of services, safeguard jobs, as well as delivering infrastructure improvements. Skates stated: ‘The need for greater public control is a reflection of the ongoing pressures of coronavirus and the challenges being faced across the rail industry as passenger demand remains low.’ He further states that this move to nationalisation will help to ‘secure this better future for passengers’.

The increase of train prices makes the idea of students travelling home using such transport, less accessible. Students may therefore feel more isolated within these times when restrictions are lifted. Being part of one of the largest relocating groups annually in the UK, may mean that sales of train fares from this group may decrease.