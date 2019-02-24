Turns out, organisms moved 2.1 billion years ago

By Milo Moran

Uncovered in rocks in Gabon, the fossils appear to be of an organism that could move through the mud in a slug-like manner in order to find food or shelter. Experts at Cardiff University say that this discovery raises new questions about the history of life as the fossil has been dated to 2.1 billion years ago, while our previous data indicated that locomotion began around 570 million years ago.

The new fossils were found in what was once the Francevillian inland Sea, a basin in modern-day Franceville, a city in Gabon, which was once a large body of water. Using X-ray imaging, alongside geometrical and chemical dating, scientists identified the new organism as being formed from several single-celled organisms joining together into a larger multicellular organism. The chemical data indicates that the organism spent a lot of its time in oxygenated water, which means it was likely oxygen-dependent. The X-ray analysis revealed tubular burrowing tracks in the mud, which indicate a simple way of moving that can also be seen in slugs.

It’s a fact of life that people, animals, and every other living thing moves about. It’s very rare to find living things that can’t move; even barnacles are able to move about when they are young. So it’s a confusing thought that once, in the distant past, the only living things were sessile – that is to say they had no way of moving themselves about. They drifted in the water, pushed around by currents, but had no methods of self-propulsion, and scientists aren’t sure exactly why organisms evolved the ability to move. Prehistoric oceans were quite safe places to be, “devoid of predators” as science writer Robert Moor pointed out.

Dr Ernest Fru, from the School of Earth and Ocean Studies at Cardiff University said that they may have developed movement to travel “in search of nutrients and oxygen that were produced by bacteria”. Dr Fru also points out that we don’t know if this was “a prelude to more perfected forms of locomotion”, i.e. the ancestor of all creatures that can move, or “an experiment that was cut short”, which would suggest that locomotion fell out of use until the more recent examples we know of. This would tie in with our knowledge that, about 2.1 billion years ago, the levels of atmospheric oxygen took a drastic drop, which might have killed off organisms like this one. Either way, this is a curious marker in the history of life on Earth, and it may be a long time before further data can be uncovered.