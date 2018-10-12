UK academics oppose harsh sentencing of anti-fracking campaigners

By Sai

On July 25, four anti-fracking protesters climbed unto the cabs of lorries transporting drilling material needed to continue the project. The project is by the energy company Cuadrilla, who are carrying out this work on Preston new road site near Blackpool.

The four men were later arrested and became the first environmental protesters since 1932 to be jailed.

Fracking, also called hydraulic fracturing, is a method of obtaining oil or gas. The term originates in the fact that mostly shale rock is fractured by a mixture of water, sand and chemicals being vertically or more often horizontally pumped into the shale at extremely high pressures, for it to release said oil or gas.

There are several environmental concerns, leading to fracking being banned in countries like Germany, France, Scotland and Ireland. Large amounts of water must be transported to site, and there are worries that the chemicals used will sometimes leak into the ground water, effectively contaminating it.

In addition, tests in 2011 at the Preston new road site lead to two unnatural earthquakes of magnitude 1.5 and 2.2.

Aside the environmental concerns, we currently find ourselves past the estimated peak of oil theorised by Hubbert in 1956. This means oil reserves are running out, and shale gas accounts for an estimate of 30% of the worlds total oil reserves, per researched by Dr. Last and Mr O’Donnell.

There has been an attempt to prompt a review of the jail sentences of the protesters, after more than 20 MEPs from the Greens and European Free Alliance group stood up in support of the protesters. Academics from the University of Sussex comprised an open letter, calling for restrictions on fracking and against restrictions on protesting, calling it a threat to fundamental rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

After contacting various of the academics who signed this open letter, three main reasons for their support action became apparent. Primarily, they all stated that their main reason for signing the open letter was that a prison sentence goes too far for the non-violent offences of the protesters and shows an increase of government support towards controversial techniques like fracking, rather than free speech.

Following on from that, the government’s unwillingness to take the public’s opinion into account on such matters posed a worrying trend in politics and economics. This was stated by Miss Taherzadeh and Dr. Shevral.

Dr. Shevral as well as Dr. Last add that fracking has many negative environmental consequences, as well as using too many resources, such as one well using between 10 and 30 million litres of water for its operation.

Fracking remains a controversial topic full of debate, although the recent development sheds light on more underlying issues within politics and economics.