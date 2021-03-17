Vaccination centre to open in Cardiff Bay

By Luthien Evans | News Editor

A new mass vaccination centre is opening in Cardiff Bay. It is set to open at the former Toy R Us site. This has been confirmed by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and has brought the total of vaccination centres in the region to four- with vaccination centres in Splott, Pentwyn and Barry.

It has been suggested that this newest addition to Cardiff and the Vales’s vaccination centres will boost the vaccine distribution numbers by up to 2,500 per day. It has been stated that it should be ready to commence vaccinating from late March- with those living in Cardiff and the eastern part of Vale of Glamorgan being eligible to be vaccinated at this location.

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council, has stated: “the council is proud to be playing an integral role in delivering the mass vaccination program alongside our Cardiff and Vale University health board and the Vale of Glamorgan Council partners.” Thomas has further welcomed the announcement of using the former Toys “R” Us store, as it is Council owned property. He further commended the Cardiff Council staff for being at the forefront of the pandemic. He said, “we worked closely with the health board several months before a vaccine was available, planning what a rollout might look like, the logistics involved, the types of buildings required and traffic management”.

Talking about all the vaccination sites he stated: “the increasing pace of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Cardiff and the Vale brings further hope that the end of the crisis is in sight, and we can begin the process of recovery.”

The health board does not plan on stopping here however. With the western part of the Vale of Glamorgan having to travel to Cardiff Bay, there is hope for further opportunities to increase this access in the area, such as local access for those in the western parts of Vale of Glamorgan.

So far, the health board for Cardiff and Vale have vaccinated more than 133,000 People with the first jab, many have also received a second jab. Those next in line for the job of those in priority groups five through to seven. The health board have said that the first job will be completed for everyone over 50 by mid April, this will be greatly helped by the new vaccination centre in Cardiff Bay.