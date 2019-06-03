Victim of Cathays murder named

By Indigo Jones

The victim of an attack in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named as 18-year-old Fahad Mohamed Nur, who died from his injuries after being taken to the University of Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, stated: “A young man has tragically lost his life and we are doing all we can to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Fahad Mohamed Nur.

The victim’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

The attack took place in the early hours of Sunday the 2nd of June, in a lane near Cathays Railway station which links Park Place and Corbett Road. Officers were called to the scene at around 00:24 following reports that a man had been stabbed.

According to South Wales Police, “No further action is being taken against two local men, aged 17 and 18, who were arrested in connection with the incident”.

As a result, the two men have been released from police custody.

The location is still cordoned off and northbound services will not call at Cathays train station until further notice.

Police thank the support and patience of the local community as they continue with their investigation.

Officers are appealing for information, believing the area to be busy at the time of the incident. As they stated that “Cathays is a very busy area and we know there were number of people near the Student’s Union in Park Place and on Corbett Road close to The Woodville pub who may have heard or seen something”

If you have any information on the incident contact South Wales Police through the online public portal below.

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP19A85-PO1

Alternatively, please contact South Wales Police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number *198071.

