‘Virtually unravelling’ the damaged scrolls of the past

by Milo Moran

Uncovering the secrets of the past can prove difficult; scrolls and papers from history are frequently damaged by accidents or worn over time. A 16th century scroll from Norwich was badly burnt in a fire and had its pages fused together. There was no way to unravel the scroll without destroying it, and the information on it would have been permanently lost.

Scientists both at Cardiff University and worldwide have been using x-ray tomography, also known as a CT scan, to create a series of images which show the layers through the scroll. Each layer is created by taking several images from different angles to find the 3D structure inside the object. Usually this is done for medical application to produce images of the inside of the body. With historical documents however, the writing on the parchment is visualised as brightly coloured blobs, since the ink contains high levels of iron and copper. A complex computer algorithm can then piece together the images like a jigsaw, producing an image of how the pages would look unfolded.

The scroll, from Diss Heywood Manor, contains information about how life was conducted in the house in the 16th century. It proved hard to unscramble for the scientists because it consisted of four pages, making it more likely that the computers would mistake ink on one page as being on another, rendering the pages difficult to decipher.

Cardiff University’s Professor Paul Rosin said that the Diss Heywood scroll was “an extremely challenging sample to work with”, as it “was heavily discoloured and creased and was covered in soot-like deposits”. However, it was analysed and the information within proved to be of great historical interest; included were records about the upkeep of land, the payment of fines, and disturbances of the peace.

This technique has been improved since a similar scroll from Bressingham in Norfolk was analysed over five years ago. The 15th century Bressingham scroll had been badly water-damaged, and would disintegrate if unrolled, but micro-tomography was used to read the information within. Professor Rosin said that, since many historical documents “are too fragile to be opened or unrolled”, the scientists involved would “welcome the opportunity to try out [their] new techniques.”