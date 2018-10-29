Wales ready for crucial Autumn series

By Rosie Foley and John Jones

Gair Rhydd at the Principality Stadium

Wales continued their preparations for the upcoming autumn internationals in front of a large half-term crowd in an open training session at the Principality Stadium.

Those in attendance saw the 37-man squad, announced by Warren Gatland a fortnight ago, take to the field with a few new faces in the mix. Along with the uncapped wing duo of Luke Morgan and Jonah Holmes, Cardiff Blues fly half Jarrod Evans has also been drafted into the squad as injury cover for Rhys Patchell, whose situation is being monitored after suffering concussion.

Whilst Patchell remains in the camp, injury has forced several other key players to miss out on the autumn international squad, including Josh Navidi, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos and Taulupe Faletau, who suffered a broken arm playing for Bath at the beginning of October.

Despite these setbacks, Gatland’s team are confident in the strength and depth of the squad. Speaking to the media after the training session, Hadleigh Parkes reflected on the competition that he faces for his place at centre. Even in the absence of Scott Williams, Parkes faces challenges from Jonathan Davies, Bradley Davies and Steff Evans.

“It would be nice to play,” Parkes said.

But you just need to do what the coaches ask you to do and I’ll be doing whatever I can to make sure that the team is ready.”

With competition healthy throughout the squad, the mood in the Welsh camp is positive, and Parkes, like most, cannot wait to get started.

“It’s nice to see the boys, as some of us have been on holiday, and then back with our regional teams. It’s a very exciting 12 months ahead, and it is good to be involved in these next four Test matches.”

Wales kick off their autumn campaign against Scotland on Saturday as the battle for the Doddie Weir Cup, in what is the first meeting between the two sides outside of the Six Nations since 2003.

The match is being held in honour of the Scottish rugby legend, but will provide a stern test for Wales ahead of their games against Southern Hemisphere opposition.

“It’s a bit different, but very exciting,” Parkes said.

“It’s still a test match, so of course we want to win the cup, but it’s for a great cause, and it’s good to raise awareness of motor neurone disease, and support Doddie; he did so much for the game”.

Whilst Scotland will certainly be stiff opposition, Welsh eyes will undoubtedly be looking forward to their clash with Australia the following week. Michael Cheika’s side are Wales’ pool opponents at next year’s World Cup, and, having lost the last 13 Test meetings between the two teams, Parkes and his team-mates are keen to put in a big performance.

“We’ve had some good victories over South Africa in recent years, so it would be nice to get one over Australia. They played the All Blacks on the weekend and with us being in the same pool, they’ll want to put a good performance out, so we must do the same.”

With the Japan 2019 tournament less than a year away, the autumn fixtures not only provide an opportunity for Wales to gain some momentum ahead of the Six Nations, but also for the team’s new arrivals, such as Holmes and Morgan, to make a late push for the World Cup squad.

As a result, Gatland’s side are fully aware of how important this year will be.

“It’s a big year, a huge year – all teams are building towards what’s going to happen in September, October, November of next year” Parkes commented.

“It’s very exciting to be involved,” said Parkes.

Wales kick off their Autumn campaign against Scotland on Saturday 3rd November at the Principality Stadium.