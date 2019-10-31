Welsh Village goes stargazing with Time Peake

By Holly Giles

A lesser known town in Pembrokeshire, Star, was visited by the international hero Tim Peake this week. Many residents thought it was a hoax that with their town population of 21 such a celebrity would come to visit but it was true; Time Peake arrived in the town to show pictures of his time in space and to encourage the community to look up and wonder.



Star’s location is one of the best dark sky spots in the UK and with the whole village turning off their lights for such an event, the residents were well rewarded. Catrin Davis, a local teacher who brought her class, explained: “It’s pretty amazing, this is a small community. We’re not used to having real life space heroes visiting. We have amazing night skies here but I don’t think we do look up and appreciate it enough. This makes you think.” This was the whole behind Peake’s visit, who is passionate about encouraging people to stop and appreciate the views around them. A photo that particularly connected with the community was Peake’s photograph of Pembrokeshire, showing its relative darkness in comparison with the brightly lit England.

Peake explained his reaction to the event: “Anything that gets people outside connected with nature and looking up at the stars has to be good,” he said. “We lead such busy lives sometimes we forget to do that. Looking up at the stars has always filled me with a sense of awe and wonder. As a boy, I looked up and began to think of those big questions: where are we? What is our place in the universe? What’s it all about? Those questions don’t go away as you get older, the curiosity builds and builds. You don’t have to be an astronaut to go into space. All you have to do is to look up at the stars.”