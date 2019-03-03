“We’ve the right to live in our home”

By Hefin Rees Edwards

The highest UN court, the International Court of Justice, has ordered the UK to return the Chagos Islands back to Mauritius claiming its occupation of the islands to be unlawful. By a margin of 13-1, the court in The Hague ruled that: “The UK has an obligation to bring to an end its administration of the Chagos archipelago as rapidly as possible and that all member states must cooperate with the United Nations to complete the decolonization of Mauritius”.

The island nation of Mauritius gained independence from the UK in 1965, however the UK retained control of the Chagos Archipelago and created the British Indian Ocean Territory. The largest island in the archipelago, Diego Garcia, was leased to the United States and has been used as a military airbase ever since. In 1971 the UK began expelling Chagossians by restricting food supplies to the island and denied them permission to resettle back. Over subsequent decades, the UK has tried to compensate Chagossians through financial payments and offers of British citizenship, however these offers have been seen as deeply unsatisfactory with the only truly acceptable offer being to allow Chagossians to resettle on the island.

In response to the ruling from the UN court, Mauritius’ Prime Minister, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, said: “This is a historic moment for Mauritius and all its people, including the Chagossians who were unconscionably removed from their homeland and prevented from returning for the last half century. Our territorial integrity will now be made complete, and when that occurs, the Chagossians and their descendants will finally be able to return home”.

The ruling has been perceived as a humiliation for the UK with many of its traditional allies in the UN, such as fellow EU member states and Canada, refusing to support its claim over the territory. The UK Foreign Office responded to court’s decision by stressing that the ruling was only advisory and that the strategic military importance of the islands ensured the security of both Britain and the rest of the world from threats such as terrorism.

One of the former inhabitants of the Chagos islands, Marie Liseby Elysé, testified to the UN court last November. She had spoken of how she and others were treated as they were deported from the islands in 1973: “The administrator told us we had to board the ship, leaving everything, leaving all our personal belongings behind except a few clothes and go. When we boarded the ship, conditions in the hull of the ship were bad. We were like animals and slaves in that ship”.

This ruling arguably reflects the steady decline of the UK’s international standing, as well as the ongoing decolonisation of Africa. David Snoxell, Coordinator of the Chagos Islands All-Party Parliamentary Group, said the UK should now “seize the opportunity to engage in serious discussions with Mauritius for an overall settlement. There is no defence, security, political or legal reason to delay it any longer”.

Ultimately, this has paved way to discussions over the UK’s continued ownership of lands such as the Chagos Islands and whether the UK is denying people access to a basic human right, self-determination. This UN court ruling will only increase pressure on the UK from the international community to allow for the resettlement of Chagossians and to return sovereignty of the archipelago back to Mauritius, but we are yet to see whether the UN’s ruling will be enacted.