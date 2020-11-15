What impact will a Biden Presidency have on the UK?

While Biden's victory is certainly a major political moment for the United States, it also has a keen impact on the UK too.

By Hallum Cowell | Deputy Editor

The USA is arguably the modern nation most deserving of the title “superpower”, with huge economic, diplomatic, and military power projected across the globe, and so who directs that power is of key importance to many governments around the world.

Historically the UK and US may seem like unlikely allies. The US gained their independence from British rule in 1776 and the two nations continued to have an antagonistic relationship over the next half century. Such as the war of 1812 which saw British and Canadian (then still a dominion of the British Empire) burn the White House to the ground.

However, due in part to the two country’s cooperation during the 20th century, the UK and the US are now firm allies. Many policymakers in the UK are keen to label it “the special relationship”.

The four years of President Trump saw him pull out of a number of different international agreements in an attempt to put “America First”. Biden on the other hand seems more open to the international community, being a supporter of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) as well as the Paris Climate Agreement.

Critics of Johnson and Trump have argued the two leaders are similar and that Biden’s win could leave Johnson and his government in rough water. It could be argued that Trump and Johnson represent populist politics, which seek to appeal to ordinary people while blaming Elites for the problems of the nation, with Trump gone Johnson could well have lost a key ally.

Sources from Number 10 had told The Guardian in the run up to the US election that Johnson had hoped that Trump would continue into this second term.

As the end of the UK’s transition period with the EU approaches UK officials are keen to sign onto as many trade deals as possible, with the US being a key trading partner and investor. Biden however has said during his campaign that if the UK pursues their intention to push through the Internal Market Bill, which is currently bogged down in the House of Lords, that he would not sign any deal. Biden said that if the UK put the Good Friday Agreement in jeopardy, something the Internal Market Bill may well do, then there won’t be a trade deal with the UK.

As such, it’s likely that Biden’s election to high office has lowered the chances of a no-deal Brexit by making it a much riskier policy to pursue.

However, all this being said, foreign policy was not something which featured too heavily in the election campaign with the President-elect focusing more on winning American voters to his cause and commenting on American issues.

Follow @gairrhyddpol for all of the latest updates from the world of politics.