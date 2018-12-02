What International Students can do for Christmas

By Marie Chan

With Christmas just around the corner, most students will be preparing to go home and spend time with family and loved ones. But what if you’re an international student who’s living far away from home? The good news is that there are alternative ways to celebrating Christmas and enjoying this festive season without getting lonely and who knows, your new experiences might turn into your most memorable Christmas yet!

Spending time with friends on campus – Christmas is the best season to spend with other friends who are staying because of all the many events different societies put on at this special time of year. There’s a Christmas Carol Service on the 7th Dec St John the Baptist Church in town where you can hear the story behind Christmas and the Winter Showcase Variety Performance on 11th Dec at Y Plas where you can enjoy an evening of music, dance, and drama.

Christmas is a time for sharing and bonding—arranging your own Christmas dinner with other international friends, sharing different traditions and foods from all over the world might just be the greatest idea! British students, if you have an international friend this is the perfect opportunity to show the warmest British hospitality by inviting them to your home for Christmas dinner—what a beautiful memory it’ll be for internationals, and who knows in the future you might visit their country as well.

Another idea is hitting Christmas markets around the UK. Christmas in Britain also means that most major cities have their own Christmas markets, so now is the perfect time to tour around a few cities and explore what’s on offer. Christmas markets are worth it not just because you can get your gifts and shopping all in one place, but also because you can taste local food and buy handmade products, thus supporting the local communities and businesses. Bath is always a favourite with Cardiff students with 200 stalls on offer, but other cities such as Birmingham, which has the biggest German Christmas market outside of mainland Europe, Manchester, and Oxford have lots to offer. Plus, you can kill two birds with one stone by ticking the cities off your bucket list and enjoying the cities at their prettiest! If all else fails, a trip to London will ensure you will never get bored with constant events happening all season!

You could also always make a few extra bucks by working Christmas temp jobs, If you’re worried about money or you’d like to gain some experience working, Christmas is the best season for students, as many high street retailers and businesses are looking to hire people staying in Cardiff. Check with the Jobshop and emails for the latest ads and also remember your visa requirements for working. Although Christmas temp jobs may not sound the most exciting, employees value all kinds of experience and it’ll be great for developing your employability skills as well as gaining some contacts for the future if you’re considering working in the UK after graduating. Whatever your plans are, may you all have a blessed and joyful Christmas.



