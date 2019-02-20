Gwdihŵ: What is in store for Cardiff’s much-loved scene?

By Rhiannon Humphreys

In a recent Facebook post by Clwb Ifor Bach, it has been revealed in a quote from Cllr. Huw Thomas that the plans surrounding Cardiff Council’s Music Strategy, masterminded by an external company called Sound Diplomacy, will be unveiled in Spring, although the post offers no definite date of release.

Following on from this, the campaign ‘Save Gwdihw and Guildford Crescent’ concluded that the future of Gwdihw, and potentially Guildford Crescent, may not be known until this ambiguous time.

In December 2018, Gwdihw announced its impending closure in January 2019. This was due to the choice from the landlords, the Rapport family, to not renew the leases of the businesses on Guildford Crescent, with the view to demolishing the whole block.

The threat to the Crescent, which also housed the Madeira Restaurant and the Thai House, was met with widespread outrage. A petition against the plans reached over 20,000 signatures and a protest march in aid of the cause was attended by nearly 2,000 people. Both were organised by Daniel Minty, leader of the campaign and founder of Minty’s Gig Guide to Cardiff.

Guildford Crescent is regarded as a cultural landmark, which was home to the first Thai Restaurant in Wales and Gwdihw, a beloved grassroots music venue. It is also a historical landmark, built in the mid-1800s, untouched despite being surrounded by redevelopment, and as a result is being considered for conservation status as one of the only historic terraces left in the city centre. The Masonic Church, also on Guildford Crescent, will not be demolished, due to becoming Grade II listed in 1975.

It is understood that Gwdihw, if unable to return to Guildford Crescent, is hoping to move elsewhere. On a Facebook post on the page for ‘Save Gwdihw and Guildford Crescent’, commenters debated the possibility of the venue moving to a disused building on Womanby Street.

Already regarded as the city’s musical hub, this would situate Gwdihw near other grassroots music venues such as The Moon Club and Clwb Ifor Bach. One commenter questioned this idea, stating: “as much as I’d love to see Gwdihw relocated, shouldn’t we be fighting for it to stay where it is?”

Whilst others praised a possible move to Womanby Street as ‘ideal’ and ‘the next best place’.

The campaign included included the Council contacting the Rapport family and local MP Jo Stevens speaking about Guildford Crescent in Parliament.

Although the landlord did not publicly respond to the campaign, demolition of the Crescent was postponed by 3 months. The leases of the businesses were still terminated at the end of January, with the Madeira restaurant relocating to St. Mary Street, meaning that the buildings on the Crescent have been left empty.

The Council are forming a regeneration plan for part of the city in which they hope to include Guildford Crescent, if they gain the cooperation of the landlord, and there are hopes that plans for Gwdihw will be made when the Music Strategy is revealed in the Spring.