Whizzing away: Cardiff airport announces new budget airline Wizz Air

By Dominic Williams | News Editor

Since the devastating effects of COVID-19, many jobs across Wales in the aviation industry have seen large job cuts.

However, budget airline Wizz Air has announced it will have a permanent base at Cardiff airport. With this announcement, 40 jobs are set to be made with a further 250 jobs being made indirectly through the supply chain.

The budget airline has announced nine new routes from Cardiff including, Alicante, Faro, and Tenerife. Also, seasonal routes during the summer to Corfu and Palma de Mallorca as well as Lanzarote. A seasonal route in the Winter to Sharm El Sheikh will be running.

Wizz Air was founded in September 2003 and now has over 150 destinations. Then in 2017 expanded to the UK, under Wizz Air UK, and based its first base in Luton.

Cardiff Airport, lost airline Flybe in march which cost the welsh government £2million a month. Wizz Air UK means a boost of 350,000 seats for travelers a year and hopefully points towards positive signs in the future.

Russell George MS, Welsh Conservative transport spokesman, welcomed the news saying,

‘’State-owned Cardiff Airport is by no means out of the woods yet, but this might be a step on a long road to recovery.’’

Cardiff Airport announced that the UK base will land in Spring 2021. The overall perception of the announcement has been positive with FlightLink Wales the official taxi operator at Cardiff Airport commented that It was ‘Fantastic news’ for holidaymakers and the airport had done a good job in ‘’securing the commitment of the budget airline.’’

Spencer Birns, Cardiff Airport’s interim chief executive said

“We know many people living in Wales are craving a well-deserved holiday after such a challenging year and these new flights will give so many more opportunities for holidays to be planned now that will give us all something to look forward to for next year.”

In 2019, Cardiff dealt with 1.7million passengers compared to Bristol who dealt with 9million. The deal with Wizz Air will hopefully prove to be a lifeline for Cardiff Airport.