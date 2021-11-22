Will Zuckerberg’s ‘Metaverse’ truly transform our lives?

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerburg, CEO and co-founder of Meta (formerly Facebook), outlined his intentions to begin developing the so-called ‘Metaverse’ – A seamless, three-dimensional world that blends virtual reality and the real world together in an immersive experience where people can work, shop or even play games together.

By Jack Robert Stacey | Editor-in-Chief

According to Zuckerberg, this development will cost the company upwards of USD $10 billion this year and, perhaps unsurprisingly given the infancy of the concept, is not expected to generate a profit for a number of years.

Meta promoted one of the key features of this new platform, ‘Horizon Home’, as part of a recent conference. As the “home base for the metaverse”, people will be able to use this virtual space to create and interact with each other from anywhere in the world. This feature has also been announced to be coming to the ‘Messenger’ app.

The concept of the ‘metaverse’ was first coined by Neal Stephenson back in 1992, referring to a space where computer-generated simulations and reality are merged together. This idea was later popularised in Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One, a science fiction that was adapted to film by Stephen Spielberg in 2018.

Several other Silicon Valley-based companies are also planning to develop their own ‘metaverses’; specifically, Microsoft, Amazon, and even the online game platform Roblox are reported to be working on a spaces where “people can come together within millions of 3D experiences to learn, work, play, create and socialize.”

Whilst Zuckerberg maintains that the ‘Metaverse’ will bring people closer together than ever before, some critics have suggested that this recent announcement merely acts a distraction from a number of controversies facing the company. The most significant of which is the ongoing so-called ‘Facebook Papers’ scandal, a series of in-depth reports conducted by the Wall Street Journal which allege that the company chose not to act on the knowledge that its products were contributing towards worldwide violence and contributing to mental health issues – Meta has previously denied the validity of these claims.

Imran Ahmed, Founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), said that Zuckerberg’s new focus on virtual reality “just goes to show how out of touch Facebook [sic] is with real people” and actively ignores “the myriad harms caused by his platforms” to users around the world.

As a new platform that Meta claims will be “the next frontier in connecting people”, the continued rise of virtual reality and the ‘Metaverse’ will undoubtedly have an impact on our day-to-day lives over the next decade.

Yn gynharach y mis hwn, amlinellodd Mark Zuckerburg, Prif Swyddog Gweithredol a chyd-sylfaenydd Meta (Facebook gynt), ei fwriad i ddechrau datblygu’r ‘Metaverse’ – byd di-dor, tri dimensiwn sy’n cyfuno realiti rhithwir a’r byd go iawn gyda’i gilydd mewn profiad trochi lle gall pobl weithio, siopa neu hyd yn oed chwarae gemau gyda’i gilydd.

Yn ôl Zuckerberg, bydd y datblygiad hwn yn costio hyd at $10 biliwn i’r cwmni eleni ac, efallai nad yw’n syndod o ystyried y cysyniad newydd, ni ddisgwylir iddo gynhyrchu elw am nifer o flynyddoedd.

Mewn cynhadledd diweddar, hyrwyddodd Meta un o nodweddion allweddol y platfform newydd, ‘Horizon Home.’ Fel “sylfaen gartref ar gyfer y metaverse”, bydd pobl yn gallu defnyddio’r gofod rhithwir hwn i greu a rhyngweithio â’i gilydd o unrhyw le yn y byd. Cyhoeddwyd hefyd bod y nodwedd hon yn dod i’r ap ‘Messenger’.

Cafodd y cysyniad o’r ‘metaverse’ ei godi gyntaf gan Neal Stephenson yn ôl yn 1992, gan gyfeirio at ofod lle mae efelychiadau a realiti a gynhyrchir gan gyfrifiadur yn cael eu huno gyda’i gilydd. Cafodd y syniad hwn ei boblogi’n ddiweddarach yn Ready Player One Ernest Cline, ffuglen wyddonol a addaswyd i ffilm gan Stephen Spielberg yn 2018.

Mae nifer o gwmnïau eraill sy’n seiliedig yn Silicone-Valley hefyd yn bwriadu datblygu eu ‘metaverses’ eu hunain; yn benodol, dywedir bod Microsoft, Amazon, a hyd yn oed y platfform gêm arlein Roblox yn gweithio ar fannau lle gall pobl ddod at ei gilydd o fewn miliynau o brofiadau 3D i ddysgu, gweithio, chwarae, creu a chymdeithasu.”

Er bod Zuckerberg yn honni y bydd y ‘Metaverse’ yn dod â phobl yn agosach at ei gilydd nag erioed o’r blaen, mae rhai beirniaid wedi awgrymu fod y cyhoeddiad diweddar hwn ond yn tynnu sylw oddi wrth nifer o broblemau sy’n wynebu’r cwmni. Y mwyaf arwyddocaol ohonynt yw’r sgandal ‘Papurau Facebook’ parhaus, cyfres o adroddiadau manwl a gynhaliwyd gan y Wall Street Journal sy’n honni bod y cwmni wedi dewis peidio â gweithredu ar y wybodaeth bod ei cynhyrchion yn cyfrannu at drais byd-eang ac yn cyfrannu at faterion iechyd meddwl – mae Meta wedi gwadu dilysrwydd yr honniadau hyn o’r blaen.

Dywedodd Imran Ahmed, Sylfaenydd a Phrif Swyddog Gweithredol y Ganolfan ar gyfer Gwrthsefyll Casineb Digidol (CCDH), fod ffocws newydd Zuckerberg ar realiti rhithwir “yn dangos sut mae Facebook [sic] allan o gyffwrdd gyda phobl go iawn” ac yn mynd ati i anwybyddu “y niwed a achosir gan ei lwyfannau” i ddefnyddwyr ledled y byd.

Fel llwyfan newydd y mae Meta yn honni fydd “y goror nesaf wrth gysylltu pobl”, bydd y cynnydd parhaus mewn realiti rhithwir a’r ‘Metaverse’ yn sicr o gael effaith ar ein bywydau o ddydd i ddydd dros y degawd nesaf.

Jack Robert Stacey Editorial